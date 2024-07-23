Bengaluru: BBMP to distribute deet cream, Neem oil to combat Dengue in hotspot areas

Bengaluru Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed BBMP to distribute deet cream and neem oil in dengue hotspots and increase fumigation. With 3,304 dengue cases reported since July, Girinath emphasized daily meetings with Health Department officials and strict hospital inspections. He also instructed prompt pothole repairs and a survey of out-of-school children.

Bengaluru’s Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath, has issued a directive to address the city’s growing dengue problem. In areas where dengue cases are frequently reported, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will distribute deet cream and neem oil to residents to prevent mosquito bites.

During a recent meeting with BBMP zonal officials, Girinath emphasized the need for immediate and effective measures to control dengue. He instructed that each zone should have daily meetings with Health Department officials to monitor and improve dengue control efforts. The distribution of deet cream and neem oil will target hotspots with higher dengue case numbers. Additionally, Girinath recommended increased fumigation and insecticide spraying to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.



Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases cross 9000 mark, over 400 cases reported in last 24 hours

Currently, Bengaluru is facing a serious dengue outbreak, with an average of 150 to 160 new cases reported daily. From July 1 to the present, the city has recorded 3,304 dengue cases. Girinath stressed the importance of collaboration among various sectors to combat the disease effectively. He also called for senior officers in each zone to visit hospitals, verify their charges, and ensure compliance with government regulations. Hospitals found charging excessive rates in violation of government orders will face appropriate action.



Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures

In addition to health concerns, Girinath urged the BBMP to address road maintenance issues. He instructed that potholes on major and secondary roads be repaired promptly. A new software designed to enhance pothole repairs is in development and will soon be unveiled.

Furthermore, Girinath highlighted the need for a survey of out-of-school children in Bengaluru. He instructed the BBMP to conduct this survey in each zone and submit the findings as soon as possible.

Latest Videos