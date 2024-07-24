Nepal tragedy: Saurya Airlines plane crashes after takeoff in Kathmandu; 18 dead, pilot survives (WATCH)

Tragedy struck at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Wednesday as a Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff, resulting in at least 18 casualties and one survivor.

Tragedy struck at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Wednesday as a Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff, resulting in at least 18 casualties and one survivor. The Pokhara-bound flight, carrying 19 people including crew members, suffered a runway excursion and slipped off the runway.

TIA Spokesperson Subash Jha confirmed that the accident occurred while the aircraft was attempting to take off from the southern end of the runway, near Koteshwor. Eyewitnesses reported that the plane suddenly flipped, with its wing tip hitting the ground, before catching fire and plunging into a gorge between the Buddha Air hangar and the radar station on the eastern side of the runway.

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, where thick billows of smoke were visible from the wreckage. Police and firefighters are continuing rescue operations at the crash site.

According to a post by Nepal Police on X (formerly Twitter), 18 Nepalese, all employees of Saurya Airlines on their way to Pokhara for maintenance, died in the crash.

The pilot, Captain MR Shakya, reportedly survived the crash and was rushed to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment. According to reports quoting a doctor at the hospital, who was not authorized to speak to the media, Captain Shakya sustained injuries to his eyes but is not in danger.

Local media images show extensive damage, with wreckage scattered across a ditch and a fire that has since been brought under control. The cause of the crash remains unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine how the plane slipped off the runway.

Tribhuvan International Airport, the main hub for both international and domestic flights in Nepal, has been closed as emergency crews continue their work. The crash occurred during the monsoon season in Kathmandu, but it was not raining at the time. However, visibility across the capital was low.

Saurya Airlines, which operates the Bombardier CRJ 200 on domestic routes, has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

