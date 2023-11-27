Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups

    Bengaluru Airport introduces CTX machines at Terminal 2 to streamline security checks, starting with domestic gates. The integration with ATRS allows for hassle-free screenings without removing electronic devices. This advanced system aims to expedite checks, enhance security, and eliminate additional pat-downs, improving overall efficiency and safety.

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Airport Authority is bringing in Computer Tomography X-ray (CTX) machines at Terminal 2 to simplify security checks and reduce waiting times for passengers. This step forward introduces an advanced system, a first of its kind in India, and is set to begin operations in a few weeks.

    Currently, in the trial phase, these CTX machines will initially be used at domestic gates. They're being connected with the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), removing the need for passengers to take out their electronic devices during security checks.

    A senior airport official noted that these new CTX machines enable security staff to see inside bags without passengers needing to separate their gadgets into trays. This integration aims to speed up security checks, making the process of organizing items in bags less time-consuming, and ultimately boosting the overall efficiency of screenings.

    Moreover, using CTX machines is expected to eliminate the need for additional pat-downs of passengers after they pass through the walk-through metal detector, strengthening security measures.

    Raghunath, involved in the initiative, mentioned, "We're trialling the CTX system at T2. Installation and connection to ATRS are underway, and we'll soon begin trials with passengers."

    He highlighted the benefits of this advanced screening method, explaining that CT-based scans with automatic explosives detection offer better 3D images and improved identification of liquid density, enhancing overall security.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
