CRICKET

Adani Group to buy Shubman Gill-led IPL team Gujarat Titans?

Image credits: X

Adani Group to buy Gujarat Titans?

Adani Group and Torrent Group are talking with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners about buying a majority stake in the Indian Premier League team Gujarat Titans.

Image credits: X

Adani Group to buy Gujarat Titans?

According to reports, it is estimated that the Gujarat Titans may be worth between $1 billion and $1.5 billion.

Image credits: Social media

CVC Capital Partners owns GT

CVC Capital Partners acquired the franchise in 2021 for Rs 5,625 crore and the team is three years old now in IPL.

Image credits: Twitter

The aggressive purchase

Adani and Torrent are aggressively pursuing a majority stake in Gujarat Titans after they missed the opportunity to own the IPL's Ahmedabad franchise in 2021.

Image credits: Twitter

CVC Capital Partners

For CVC Capital Partners, it's a great opportunity to monetise its stake in the franchise.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Find Next One