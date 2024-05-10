Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru rains: BBMP launches helpline numbers amidst heavy downpour

    Recent heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has caused chaos, with over 20 trees collapsing, roads submerged, and traffic snarls. Safety measures have been implemented, including the closure of areas prone to incidents like road collapses. The BBMP has set up a 24-hour helpline, urging citizens to report emergencies. Zone-wise helpline numbers have been provided for residents to seek assistance.

    Bengaluru rains: BBMP launches helpline numbers amidst heavy downpour vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 10, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    Bengaluru, which had been under the sun’s spell over the past few months, has recently experienced relentless rain showers, causing chaos across the city. Over the past week, Rain Raya has been a frequent visitor to Bengaluru, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. However, this respite came at a cost as heavy rainfall lashed the city from Monday through Thursday, causing significant disruptions to daily life.

    The downpour resulted in more than 20 trees and branches collapsing, blocking roads and causing traffic snarls. Major thoroughfares were submerged, with waterlogging reported in several areas including the Okalipura underbridge, Kaveri Junction underbridge, and Mysore Road overbridge. Commuters making their way home after work found themselves stranded amidst the deluge, exacerbating the already congested traffic situation.

    BESCOM launches WhatsApp numbers for quicker resolution of electrical issues in 8 districts

    In response to safety concerns, authorities have taken precautionary measures, particularly in areas prone to incidents such as road collapses. A road collapse at a metro construction site in Pottery Town prompted immediate closure and safety protocols. Additionally, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been diligently clearing fallen trees and branches, with personnel working round the clock to address public complaints.

    Power shortage looms Bengaluru as summer approaches: Should residents expect 'load shedding'?

    The BBMP has established a 24-hour zone-wise helpline centre to respond promptly to public grievances arising from inclement weather. Citizens are urged to report any emergencies or concerns through the designated helpline number, 1533. The following zone-wise helpline numbers have been provided for residents to reach out for assistance:

    1. Bommanahalli: 080 25732447, 25735642, 9480685707
    2. Dasarahalli: 080-28394909, 9480685709
    3. East: 080 22975803, 9480685702
    4. Mahadevapura: 080 28512300, 9480685706
    5. RR Nagar: 080 28601851, 9480685708
    6. South: 080 26566362, 22975703, 9480685704
    7. West: 080 23463366, 23561692, 9480685703
    8. Yelahanka: 080 23636671, 22975936, 9480685705

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kodagu horror: Man bludgeons SSLC student to death for refusing marriage proposal, flees with severed head vkp

    Kodagu horror: Man bludgeons SSLC student to death for refusing marriage proposal, flees with severed head

    BBMP seizes Bengaluru's Mantri mall over unpaid taxes, suspends trade license vkp

    BREAKING: BBMP seizes Bengaluru's Mantri mall after repeatedly failing to pay taxes, suspends trade license

    BESCOM launches WhatsApp numbers for quicker resolution of electrical issues in 8 districts vkp

    BESCOM launches WhatsApp numbers for quicker resolution of electrical issues in 8 districts

    Bengaluru secures Rs 1,500 crore loan from World Bank to combat floods, canal repairs vkp

    Bengaluru secures Rs 1,500 crore loan from World Bank to combat floods, canal repairs

    Bengaluru: 28-year-old from Kalaburagi commits suicide by jumping from PG in Whitefield due to unemployment vkp

    Bengaluru: 28-year-old from Kalaburagi commits suicide by jumping from PG in Whitefield due to unemployment

    Recent Stories

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Police interrogate conductor Subin over missing memory card from bus anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Police interrogate conductor over missing memory card from bus

    Narendra Dabholkar murder: 2 accused sent to life imprisonment, 3 others acquitted gcw

    Narendra Dabholkar murder: 2 accused sent to life imprisonment, 3 others acquitted

    'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's film faces legal trouble RKK

    'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's film faces legal trouble

    Excise policy scam: AAP to become 1st party to be named accused in ED's corruption case chargesheet Report gcw

    Excise policy scam: AAP to become 1st party to be named accused in ED's corruption case chargesheet

    Kodagu horror: Man bludgeons SSLC student to death for refusing marriage proposal, flees with severed head vkp

    Kodagu horror: Man bludgeons SSLC student to death for refusing marriage proposal, flees with severed head

    Recent Videos

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon