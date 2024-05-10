Bengaluru rains: BBMP launches helpline numbers amidst heavy downpour

Recent heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has caused chaos, with over 20 trees collapsing, roads submerged, and traffic snarls. Safety measures have been implemented, including the closure of areas prone to incidents like road collapses. The BBMP has set up a 24-hour helpline, urging citizens to report emergencies. Zone-wise helpline numbers have been provided for residents to seek assistance.

Bengaluru, which had been under the sun’s spell over the past few months, has recently experienced relentless rain showers, causing chaos across the city. Over the past week, Rain Raya has been a frequent visitor to Bengaluru, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. However, this respite came at a cost as heavy rainfall lashed the city from Monday through Thursday, causing significant disruptions to daily life.

The downpour resulted in more than 20 trees and branches collapsing, blocking roads and causing traffic snarls. Major thoroughfares were submerged, with waterlogging reported in several areas including the Okalipura underbridge, Kaveri Junction underbridge, and Mysore Road overbridge. Commuters making their way home after work found themselves stranded amidst the deluge, exacerbating the already congested traffic situation.



BESCOM launches WhatsApp numbers for quicker resolution of electrical issues in 8 districts

In response to safety concerns, authorities have taken precautionary measures, particularly in areas prone to incidents such as road collapses. A road collapse at a metro construction site in Pottery Town prompted immediate closure and safety protocols. Additionally, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been diligently clearing fallen trees and branches, with personnel working round the clock to address public complaints.



Power shortage looms Bengaluru as summer approaches: Should residents expect 'load shedding'?

The BBMP has established a 24-hour zone-wise helpline centre to respond promptly to public grievances arising from inclement weather. Citizens are urged to report any emergencies or concerns through the designated helpline number, 1533. The following zone-wise helpline numbers have been provided for residents to reach out for assistance:

1. Bommanahalli: 080 25732447, 25735642, 9480685707

2. Dasarahalli: 080-28394909, 9480685709

3. East: 080 22975803, 9480685702

4. Mahadevapura: 080 28512300, 9480685706

5. RR Nagar: 080 28601851, 9480685708

6. South: 080 26566362, 22975703, 9480685704

7. West: 080 23463366, 23561692, 9480685703

8. Yelahanka: 080 23636671, 22975936, 9480685705

Latest Videos