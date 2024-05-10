Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BESCOM launches WhatsApp numbers for quicker resolution of electrical issues in 8 districts

    BESCOM has introduced WhatsApp and SMS services to handle the surge in service complaints due to heavy rains in Silicon City. Each of the eight districts affected now has a dedicated WhatsApp number for reporting electrical issues, alongside specific numbers for safety concerns and general queries. This digital shift aims to speed up complaint resolution and improve service restoration.

    Due to the extraordinary rainfall that has struck Silicon City over the past three days, leading to numerous disruptions such as downed trees and electrical poles, BESCOM has acted decisively to manage the surge in service complaints. To alleviate the congestion on their regular helpline, BESCOM has rolled out specific WhatsApp numbers and SMS capabilities to expedite communication and resolve issues more quickly in eight districts.

    The constant rain has led to a massive influx of calls to the BESCOM helpline, making it difficult for many customers to get through. Recognizing the urgency to restore power swiftly and efficiently, BESCOM's new system allows residents of the affected districts to report electrical problems directly via WhatsApp or SMS, bypassing the congested phone lines.

    Power shortage looms Bengaluru as summer approaches: Should residents expect 'load shedding'?

    District-wise Whatsapp numbers:
    - Bengaluru East: 8277884013
    - Bengaluru West: 8277884012
    - Bengaluru North: 8277884014
    - Bengaluru South: 8277884011
    - Kolar: 8277884015
    - Chikkaballapur: 8277884016
    - Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017
    - Ramanagara: 8277884018
    - Tumkur-: 8277884019
    - Chitradurga: 8277884020
    - Davangere: 8277884021

    Electricity rate set to increase in Karnataka from April 1?

    For general safety-related issues, customers can also reach out via the following WhatsApp numbers:
    - Safety Issues: 9483191212, 9483191222
    - General BESCOM Queries: 9449844640

    SMS numbers: 
    -  9480816108, 9480816109, 9480816110, 9480816111, 9480816113, 9480816114, 9480816115, 9480816116, 9480816117, 9480816118, and 9480816119

    BESCOM's strategic move to digital communication platforms is aimed at streamlining the process of complaint resolution, ensuring quicker restorations of service, and enhancing customer satisfaction. 

