Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Power shortage looms Bengaluru as summer approaches: Should residents expect 'load shedding'?

    As Bengaluru braces for scorching summer, fears of power shortages arise due to increased demand for electricity from air coolers, fans, and air conditioners. With BESCOM facing a demand of 9,000 megawatts, an extra 2,000 megawatts in March strains the system, prompting concerns over potential load shedding.

    Power shortage looms Bengaluru as summer approaches: Should residents expect 'load shedding'? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    As the scorching summer approaches, concerns over power shortages loom large in Bengaluru. With the season's onset, the fear of load shedding grips the state, casting a shadow of uncertainty over residents.

    The weather is getting hotter, and people are using Air coolers, fans, and Air conditioners, which use more electricity. Bengaluru, a city known for its IT industry and growing population, needs a lot of electricity every day, especially under BESCOM, where the demand reaches a whopping 9,000 megawatts. In the first months of 2024, the electricity demand was around 6,500 to 7,000 megawatts. But as March began, an extra 2,000 megawatts were needed, putting a strain on the system.

    "People are using fans, air conditioners, and coolers to stay cool, which is putting even more pressure on the power grid," says an official from the energy department. Despite trying to produce more electricity, more is needed to keep up with the growing demand. "We're worried that if things continue like this, we might have to cut off power unexpectedly," adds the official.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to supply lake water to industries instead of Cauvery water vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to supply lake water to industries instead of Cauvery water

    Karnataka: Young man kidnaps B.Ed student for refusing his love proposal in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: Young man kidnaps B.Ed student for refusing his love proposal in Haveri

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free vkp

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free

    Major drug bust in Karnataka: 1600 kg Ganja worth Rs 15 crore seized in Bidar vkp

    Major drug bust in Karnataka: 1600 kg Ganja worth Rs 15 crore seized in Bidar

    Karnataka: Security tightened as Ram Mandir in Nippani receive letters threatening bomb blast vkp

    Karnataka: Security tightened as Ram Mandir in Nippani receive letters threatening bomb blast

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG claims top spot with convincing win over East Bengal FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG claims top spot with convincing win over East Bengal FC

    Oscars 2024: 'Isn't it past your jail time?' Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald Trump calling him 'Worst host' RKK

    Oscars 2024: 'Isn’t it past your jail time?' Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald Trump calling him 'Worst host'

    Kerala: Worrying surge in hepatitis in Malappuram; Over 300 infected anr

    Kerala: Worrying surge in hepatitis cases in Malappuram; Over 300 infected

    Oscars 2024: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's popular song 'Naatu Naatu' features at 96th Academy Awards RBA

    Oscars 2024: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's popular song 'Naatu Naatu' features at 96th Academy Awards

    36-year-old Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia, body recovered from wheelie bin gcw

    36-year-old Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia, body recovered from wheelie bin

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon