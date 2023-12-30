Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka govt faces criticism for failure to withdraw cases against pro-Kannada activists

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    In a glaring display of alleged bias, the Karnataka government is under fire for its refusal to drop cases against pro-Kannada activists, despite leniency shown towards politicians in similar situations. The state has witnessed a surge in registrations of cases, crossing the 300 mark, targeting individuals advocating for the recognition and preservation of Kannada state and farmers' rights.

    A recent FIR against 53 individuals, including Karnataka Defence Forum State President TA Narayana Gowda has sparked outrage. This move comes despite no formal charges being pressed. This trend extends to thousands of pro-Kannada and pro-farmer advocates, with over 3000 cases registered against those fighting for Kannada land, water, and the welfare of farmers.

    Karnataka: Meet TA Narayana Gowda, the person behind Pro-Kannada protests in Bengaluru

    The disparity in treatment between politicians and grassroots activists is glaring. Past governments have historically displayed a lenient attitude towards politicians involved in struggles, often withdrawing cases in the interest of the state's unity and the development of Kannada and Kannadigas. However, this same leniency is notably absent when it comes to those championing causes without personal gain, standing up for language, land, and water rights.

    TA Narayana Gowda, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike State President, highlights the staggering number of cases against leaders and activists. Over 1350 cases against Karave leaders, 900 cases against Kannada Union President Vatal Nagaraj, and more than 500 cases against various farmers' organization leaders paint a grim picture of relentless legal pursuit.

    The activists' grievances lie not in personal gain but in safeguarding the sanctity of language and the rights of Kannadigas. Despite appeals by prominent leaders like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and previous administrations, including those led by Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy, the government's apathetic stance towards pro-Kannada fighters remains unchanged.

    Karnataka government warned of protests if pro-Kannada activists are not released within 24 hours

    These activists have risked their lives to advocate for fair water distribution, resisting Tamil Nadu's claims during water scarcity periods and fighting against injustices. Their struggles, resulting in thousands of cases, have yet to see the same leniency extended to politicians.

    President of the Sugarcane Growers Association, Kuruburu Shanthakumar, denounces this as a strategic move by governments to suppress activists, asserting their selfless dedication to the cause of preserving language, land, and water.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
