Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj celebrated Valentine's Day uniquely by organizing a donkey wedding event at Mysore Bank Circle. He advocated for governmental support for lovers, proposing incentives and legal protections. Nagaraj emphasized the importance of unconditional love and called for action against interference in romantic affairs.

In an unconventional Valentine's Day celebration, Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has put forth a bizarre demand before the government, stating that the Valentines should get Rs 1.50 lakh incentives every month. He also marked the occasion by organizing a unique event at Mysuru Bank Circle in the city. with a symbolic marriage of donkeys.

During the event, Nagaraj orchestrated mock weddings between donkeys, adorning them in traditional attire such as saris and panchas. This innovative ceremony was accompanied by calls for governmental changes to support and protect lovers across the country.



Nagaraj expressed his congratulations to lovers worldwide, emphasizing the importance of love without hesitation. He urged the government to amend laws to ensure the safety and security of lovers, proposing Rs 1.50 lakh incentives to the couples every month, as a mark to extend support to the lovers.

Furthermore, Nagaraj called for strict action against any organization that disrupts or interferes with the affairs of lovers, emphasizing the need for government intervention to safeguard the rights and well-being of individuals in romantic relationships.