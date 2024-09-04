BREAKING: Bengaluru police submit 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Bengaluru police submitted a 3,991-page chargesheet against actor Darshan and his accomplices in the Renukaswamy murder case. The document filed 86 days after the incident, includes 231 pieces of evidence and reports from 27 witnesses. Darshan is Accused Number 2, with Pavithra Gowda as the main accused.

Bengaluru police have submitted a comprehensive 3991-page chargesheet in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. This extensive document filed after 86 days of investigation and 75 days following actor Darshan's incarceration, has been presented to the 24th ACMM Court.

The charge sheet, filed through the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), includes a total of 231 pieces of evidence and is spread across seven volumes and ten files. It details the involvement of 17 accused individuals, including actor Darshan, who is listed as A2, and Pavitra Gowda, the primary accused (A1). The number of accused remains consistent with the original First Information Report (FIR), although there was prior speculation about Darshan's potential status as A1.



The chargesheet highlights substantial findings, including critical evidence such as photographs and audio recordings. Among the key items retrieved are images of Renukaswamy during the attack, collected from Vinay Mobile, and a significant audio file from Anukumar's mobile. The document also includes photos of various items linked to the crime, such as a police baton, a nylon rope, and a chappal seized from Gowda's residence. Additionally, CCTV footage shows Darshan's movements, including images of him exiting Stony Brook Hotel and entering a shed.

The police have conducted extensive investigations, including the seizure of crucial evidence from 28 locations and 17 residences. They have gathered testimonies from 231 witnesses, with 27 statements recorded before the judge under Section 164, and 70 under Section 161. Eight government officials' evidence has also been cited.



A total of 59 personnel were involved in the panchanama process, and the police have charged 14 individuals in the case. The post-mortem report details 39 distinct injuries sustained by the victim.



Inspector Nagesh of Kamakshipalya Police Station will submit the chargesheet to the court. The court will proceed with committing the case to the Sessions Court after verifying all documents and providing copies to the accused.

