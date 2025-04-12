user
user icon

Fake Facebook profile of Bengaluru Police Commissioner surfaces again; cyber crooks seek money

Fortunately, none of the recipients fell for the scam this time, and no monetary loss was reported. However, the incident has raised fresh concerns over the repeated misuse of senior police officers' identities for fraudulent purposes.

Ajay Joseph
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has once again become the target of online impersonation, as cyber criminals created a fake Facebook profile using his photos and name in a bid to solicit money from unsuspecting users. The criminals used the profile name 'Dayanand Bannikal' written in Hindi, and sent friend requests to several individuals, claiming an emergency and requesting financial help.

Repeat offence:

This is not the first time Commissioner Dayananda has been impersonated online. A similar incident took place in October 2024, when cybercriminals created a fake profile using his images sourced from the internet. The modus operandi typically involves downloading public images of officers, setting them as profile and cover photos, and sending out friend requests with urgent appeals for money.

Fake social media accounts have also been created in the past using the names of other senior IPS officers, including former Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DG & IGP), city police commissioners, and even retired officials. All these attempts had a common goal: exploiting the reputation and credibility of top cops to defraud the public.

Investigation underway:

Speaking to a news organisation, Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the incident and said that the matter has been reported to the cybercrime wing, which is now investigating the case. "I urge the public not to respond to any messages on Facebook or WhatsApp asking for financial help under my name. If anyone receives such messages, they should report the matter either to me directly or at the nearest police station," he said.

A senior police officer reiterated the importance of caution while accepting social media friend requests. "People should verify the authenticity of the account before accepting requests, especially from public figures or officials. If a message seeking money is received, one must always cross-check with the individual before taking any action," the officer added.

