    EXCLUSIVE! Actor Darshan caught smoking in jail with rowdy sheeter; sparks controversy

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 3:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in jail as an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has been cast in a controversial light after a photo emerged showing him smoking and enjoying a cup of tea in jail. This revelation has ignited a significant debate regarding prison conditions and the privileges extended to high-profile inmates.

    The photo, exclusively obtained by Asianet Suvarna News, shows Darshan casually seated on a plastic chair, holding a teacup in one hand and a cigarette in the other. He is accompanied by rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga and another inmate, manager Nagaraj. The distinctive hairstyle of Darshan and another inmate known as Kulla Sena are also visible in the image.

    The photo, which has circulated widely on social media, shows Darshan sitting on a plastic chair within the jail premises. In one hand, he holds a cigarette, and in the other, a cup of tea. The image, reportedly taken by an inmate named Velu, has raised several questions about the level of comfort and luxury afforded to Darshan while he is behind bars.

    The leak has prompted scrutiny of the prison system, with concerns about how Darshan managed to acquire cigarettes and a cup of tea in a secure facility. Questions are also being asked about the nature of the arrangements for Darshan, who is accused in a high-profile murder case. Sources have reported that the jail's setup for Darshan includes chairs for sitting and chatting, which some argue is an indication of preferential treatment. There is also speculation about the level of comfort Darshan enjoys compared to other inmates. 

    The intriguing aspect of this story is how the photo came to light. Velu, an inmate who reportedly took the photo, managed to send it to his wife using a mobile phone and internet access, raising additional questions about security breaches within the prison system.

    Public outcry

    The controversy surrounding Darshan's jail conditions has sparked a public outcry. Many are questioning whether such privileges are appropriate for someone accused of serious crimes. Media outlets, including the Asianet News network, have highlighted the issue, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the prison system’s practices.

