    Actor Darshan allegedly paid Rs 2 cr to jail officials for special treatment? Govt asks for detailed report

    Actor Darshan's alleged payment of Rs 2 crore for royal treatment in Parappana Agrahara Jail has led to serious trouble for DGP Malini Krishnamurthy. The government has issued a notice demanding answers, while investigations reveal shocking irregularities within the prison, facilitated by a politician.

    Actor Darshan allegedly paid Rs 2 cr to jail officials for special treatment? Govt asks for detailed report vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

    Actor Darshan's royal treatment in Parappana Agrahara Jail has led to serious trouble for the DGP of the Prisons Department, Malini Krishnamurthy. Reports have surfaced that crores of rupees were allegedly paid to jail authorities to ensure that Darshan received special privileges during his time in jail.

    The controversy has escalated to the point where the government has taken action against DGP Malini Krishnamurthy. The Chief Secretary to the Government, Shalini Rajneesh, has issued a notice to Krishnamurthy, demanding answers regarding the alleged irregularities within the jail. It is alleged that Darshan paid Rs 2 crore to secure these arrangements.

    Actor Darshan enters Ballari jail with branded shirt and cooling glass, sparks controversy; DIG issues notice

    The notice sent to DGP Krishnamurthy raises several critical questions. Among them are inquiries about what steps were taken to prevent media reports about the jail's irregularities and whether she noticed these issues before they became public. There is also a pointed question about whether she might have been involved in these illegal activities.

    EXCLUSIVE: Retd DGP Dr Guruprasad exposes dark reality of India's prisons amid actor Darshan's fiasco

    Serious allegations have surfaced that a bribe of Rs 2 crore was accepted to provide Darshan with luxurious facilities in jail. It is suspected that this payment was facilitated through a politician. A special team, led by CCB Additional Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, has uncovered these explosive details during their investigation into the jail's irregularities. 

    As the investigation continues, it has been revealed that Darshan's money was used to transform the jail into something resembling a resort. The actor reportedly disclosed all the details to the police, leaving investigators stunned. 

