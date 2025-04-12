Bengaluru: BBMP brings back idle road sweepers after residents flag filthy streets

Read Full Article

After being left idle since March 1, the old mechanical sweeping machines belonging to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon return to operation for a few more months. The machines, which were previously deployed to clean major roads across the city, had gone silent following the expiry of a seven-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract on February 28.

Since then, several complaints poured in from residents about unclean roads, accumulation of silt, and blocked roadside drains. In the absence of machine-based sweeping, BBMP had resorted to limited manual cleaning, deploying pourakarmikas and outsourced workers to remove roadside silt using trucks.

Now, BBMP has requested the same contractor, who previously operated the machines, to continue their services for an additional six months. Initially reluctant to extend the contract beyond three months, the contractor eventually agreed after negotiations with civic officials.

Earlier, BBMP's Chief Engineer, Prahalad BS, had said that the machines were not fit to run without repairs, which would require significant funding. The previous contract involved 25 machines — 17 self-propelled and 8 truck-mounted — which had been in use for 5 to 7 years.

"The machines are in poor condition. We estimate Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore is needed to repair them. We plan to ask BBMP for this amount," the contractor added.

To add to the woes, BBMP reportedly hasn't cleared payments for the last six months, citing a lack of funds. The contractor claims monthly dues amount to around Rs 1.2 crore. The current rate is Rs 290 per kilometre for truck-mounted sweepers and Rs 430 for self-propelled ones — figures the contractor argues are outdated and financially unviable.

Despite the challenges, BBMP has given an assurance that payments will now be made on time, prompting the contractor to resume O&M services for the interim.

"We've assured timely payment. Meanwhile, the old contractor will handle operations for another six months," Prahalad said.

