BMRCL aims for June 2026 launch of Blue Line, Yellow Line to roll out by May-end

Initially, the Yellow Line will be operational with three train sets, covering five stations and handling 5,400 passengers per hour. This could potentially remove over 2,000 private vehicles from the roads. Over the next 18 months, BMRCL plans to deploy 15 train sets to run at intervals of 5 to 6 minutes.

Ajay Joseph
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 3:48 PM IST

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to operate the first phase of the much-awaited Blue Line, linking Central Silk Board to KR Puram, by mid-2026. The 18-km stretch runs along the bustling Outer Ring Road (ORR) and cuts through one of the city's major IT corridors.

Blue Line Phase-1 launch timeline:

Addressing the gathering, BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao on Friday expressed confidence that services on the Blue Line would commence between June and September next year. "We should be able to start the service around June next year. Let us see. It may slip by 2-3 months. Trains will come, and depending on the availability of labour, we will speed up the work," he said.

Rao was speaking at the launch of 'Stamp: Nudging Commuter Behaviour'—an initiative to promote public transport, organised by the Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) in collaboration with the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) and WRI India.

Yellow Line launch by May-end:

Rao also gave a major update on the Yellow Line, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra via Electronics City. He said BMRCL is targeting a launch by the end of May, in line with the announcement made earlier by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. "We already have two train sets. Most of the tests are over… We hope to get approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety by the first week of May," Rao said.

Initially, the Yellow Line will be operational with three train sets, covering five stations and handling 5,400 passengers per hour. This could potentially remove over 2,000 private vehicles from the roads. Over the next 18 months, BMRCL plans to deploy 15 train sets to run at intervals of 5 to 6 minutes.

Innovation challenge to boost metro ridership:

At the same event, BMRCL launched the Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP) Innovation Challenge to increase Metro ridership in Electronics City. Open to both Indian and global innovators (partnered with Indian entities), the challenge invites behavioural science-based solutions to enhance public transport adoption.

