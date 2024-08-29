Actor Darshan enters Ballari jail with branded shirt and cooling glass, sparks controversy; DIG issues notice

Actor Darshan, who recently moved from Parappana Agrahara Jail to Ballari Jail, arrived in a Branded T-shirt and with a cooler, violating jail rules. DIG TP Sesha plans to issue a notice over the incident, as Darshan's cooling glasses breached jail restrictions.

Actor Darshan, who made a splash on the screen as an actor, has now been brought to Ballari Jail in handcuffs by the police. However, upon arriving at the jail, Darshan showed up wearing a Branded T-shirt and carrying a cooling glass, leading to another controversy.



Actor Darshan and the gang have been transferred to various jails across Karnataka due to controversies. Accused actor Darshan has been moved to Ballari Jail.



This morning (August 29), Darshan was transferred from Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru to Ballari Jail. The police transported actor Darshan to the jail while covering his hands with a cloth.

Darshan arrived at Ballari Jail with a cloth wrapped around his hand to hide the handcuffs. He came to the jail wearing a Branded T-shirt and carrying cooling glass.



Actor Darshan and gang were transferred from Parappana Agrahara over using Cigarettes, and mobile phones from inside jai. However, Darshan has stirred another row while being transferred.

Darshan has violated the rules upon entering Ballari Jail. DIG TP Sesha has decided to issue a notice regarding the grand entry since the issue of Darshan's cooler is being highlighted in the media.



Certain items, including cooling glasses, are restricted in the jail. Nonetheless, Darshan brought a cooling glass with him. Consequently, Sesha plans to issue a notice to the escort who allowed Darshan to bring the cooling glass.

The escort permitted Darshan to wear the cooling glasses, so DIG prepared to give notice to the convoy. As Darshan arrives, the problems in Ballari Jail have escalated.

Darshan, assigned prisoner number 511, has been moved from Parappa's Agrahara to Bellary. Actor Darshan has been transferred to the high-security section of Bellary Jail. He entered the Ballari jail by putting in his signature. Meanwhile, the jail officials inspected the two bags Darshan brought with him.



Latest Videos