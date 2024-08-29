Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Darshan enters Ballari jail with branded shirt and cooling glass, sparks controversy; DIG issues notice

    Actor Darshan, who recently moved from Parappana Agrahara Jail to Ballari Jail, arrived in a Branded T-shirt and with a cooler, violating jail rules. DIG TP Sesha plans to issue a notice over the incident, as Darshan's cooling glasses breached jail restrictions.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Actor Darshan, who made a splash on the screen as an actor, has now been brought to Ballari Jail in handcuffs by the police. However, upon arriving at the jail, Darshan showed up wearing a Branded T-shirt and carrying a cooling glass, leading to another controversy.
     

    article_image2

    Actor Darshan and the gang have been transferred to various jails across Karnataka due to controversies. Accused actor Darshan has been moved to Ballari Jail.
     

    article_image3

    This morning (August 29), Darshan was transferred from Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru to Ballari Jail. The police transported actor Darshan to the jail while covering his hands with a cloth.

    article_image4

    Darshan arrived at Ballari Jail with a cloth wrapped around his hand to hide the handcuffs. He came to the jail wearing a Branded T-shirt and carrying cooling glass.
     

    article_image5

    Actor Darshan and gang were transferred from Parappana Agrahara over using Cigarettes, and mobile phones from inside jai. However, Darshan has stirred another row while being transferred.

    article_image6

    Darshan has violated the rules upon entering Ballari Jail. DIG TP Sesha has decided to issue a notice regarding the grand entry since the issue of Darshan's cooler is being highlighted in the media.
     

    article_image7

    Certain items, including cooling glasses, are restricted in the jail. Nonetheless, Darshan brought a cooling glass with him. Consequently, Sesha plans to issue a notice to the escort who allowed Darshan to bring the cooling glass.

    article_image8

    The escort permitted Darshan to wear the cooling glasses, so DIG prepared to give notice to the convoy. As Darshan arrives, the problems in Ballari Jail have escalated.

    article_image9

    Darshan, assigned prisoner number 511, has been moved from Parappa's Agrahara to Bellary. Actor Darshan has been transferred to the high-security section of Bellary Jail. He entered the Ballari jail by putting in his signature. Meanwhile, the jail officials inspected the two bags Darshan brought with him.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KAS 2024 candidates outraged over translation errors and discrepancies in exam paper demand re exam vkp

    KAS 2024 candidates outraged over translation errors and discrepancies in exam paper; Demand re-exam

    Retired DGP Dr DV Guruprasad exposes dark reality of Indian prisons speaks on special treatment to Darshan in jail vkp

    EXCLUSIVE: Retd DGP Dr Guruprasad exposes dark reality of India's prisons amid actor Darshan's fiasco

    Godfather II horror in real life Bengaluru woman wakes up to find dead friend in Kengeri on bed husband detained vkp

    Bengaluru’s own ‘Godfather-II’ moment: Woman wakes up to find dead friend in bed; Husband detained

    Bengaluru Trolley operator stabbed to death at Kempegowda airport over alleged affair; probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Trolley operator stabbed to death at Kempegowda airport over alleged affair; probe underway

    Bengaluru Metro phase-3: Hebbal to Sarjapur Red Line advances with DPR submission vkp

    Bengaluru Metro phase-3: Hebbal to Sarjapur Red Line advances with DPR submission

    Recent Stories

    4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old bronze-age artifact during visit to Israeli museum shk

    4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old bronze-age artifact during visit to Israeli museum

    Malicious disinformation WB CM Mamata denies threatening doctors amid raging Kolkata horror protests snt

    'Malicious disinformation': WB CM Mamata denies threatening doctors amid raging Kolkata horror protests

    Rains lash heavy rain in parts of Gujarat; Crocodiles enter residential areas in Vadodara [WATCH] ATG

    Rains lash heavy rain in parts of Gujarat; Crocodiles enter residential areas in Vadodara [WATCH]

    Jay Shah's salary as ICC Chairman: All you need to know about the BCCI secretary's income RBA

    Jay Shah's salary as ICC Chairman: All you need to know about the BCCI secretary's income

    Balasana to Adho Mukha Svanasana: 5 Best yoga asanas for relief from severe back pain NTI

    Balasana to Adho Mukha Svanasana: 5 Best yoga asanas for relief from severe back pain

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon