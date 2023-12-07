Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Over 16,500 hazardous spots in city waiting to lure residents with electric shocks

    BESCOM's electric pole mishap in Bengaluru triggers concerns over 16,791 risky locations. Complaints reveal maintenance flaws, sparking inquiries into 81 electric shock cases in five years, with citizen-led social media alerts. The aged infrastructure leads to fire accidents, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts between BESCOM and BBMP for city safety.

    Bengaluru: Over 16,500 hazardous spots in city waiting to lure residents with electric shocks vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    The recent incident in Bengaluru, where a mother and her child fell victim to a BESCOM electric pole, has triggered a wave of concern throughout the city. Following the outrage among residents, BESCOM swiftly initiated repair works across Bengaluru. However, a concerning report has emerged, highlighting more than 16,791 locations in the city that pose lethal threats to unaware residents.

    Numerous complaints from locals shed light on the prevalent flaws in the maintenance of electric poles during the ongoing repair activities. Issues range from hanging electric wires to easily accessible junction boxes, posing serious risks to pedestrians, especially children. Additionally, termination boxes on these poles occasionally emit sparks, raising fears of potential electric short circuits on the roads.

    Bengaluru: Release of accused BESCOM officials before victim cremations sparks outrage

    The incident that stirred Bengalureans' concerns has sparked inquiries into BESCOM's routine maintenance practices. A recent report disclosed distressing statistics, citing 81 individuals suffering from electric shocks in the past five years, with a staggering 70 fatalities. Shockingly, in 2023 alone, eight deaths occurred, while 2022 saw 21 individuals suffering, resulting in 19 fatalities due to electric pole mishaps.

    A recent survey aimed at identifying such electric shock hotspots in the city revealed a staggering 23,000 locations, attributed to negligence by BESCOM staff. While repairs have addressed 6,396 of these spots, citizens have taken to social media, particularly Twitter, to flag dangerous locations and alert BESCOM officials.

    ESCOM blames rodents for fatal electrocution of mother and child in Bengaluru

    The corporation's extensive power network includes 9,057 high-tension and 8,937 kilometres of low-tension overhead lines, some dating back decades. The ageing infrastructure often leads to incidents such as wires causing disturbances and even fire accidents on roads, buildings, and vehicles.

    While BESCOM faces criticism for these incidents, it's crucial to note that the corporation undertakes maintenance, repair, and electric pole upkeep. Collaborative efforts between BESCOM and BBMP could potentially reduce the alarming number of electric shock accidents plaguing the city. The urgency to address these perilous spots has become a pressing concern for the safety of Bengaluru's residents.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Political pressure mounting on BBMP to reopen closed pubs and establishments in Bengaluru? vkp

    Political pressure mounting on BBMP to reopen closed pubs and establishments in Bengaluru?

    Karnataka: Outrage after shredded Quran verses found amidst firecrackers on Kalaburgi streets (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Outrage after shredded Quran verses found amidst firecrackers on Kalaburgi streets (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Retired soldiers move HC against election guarantees by Congress, claim misuse of public funds vkp

    Karnataka: Retired soldiers move HC against election guarantees by Congress, claim misuse of public funds

    Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddarmaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics vkp

    Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddaramaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Speculation surrounds Rahul Gandhi's possible move from Kerala's Wayanad to Karnataka

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Speculation surrounds Rahul Gandhi's possible move from Kerala's Wayanad to Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Explained How Israel's 'Destroy Hamas' mission is likely to unfold

    Explained: How Israel’s ‘Destroy Hamas’ mission is likely to unfold

    Russia sets March 17 as date for presidential election amid anticipation of Vladimir Putin's participation snt

    Russia sets March 17 as date for presidential election amid anticipation of Vladimir Putin's participation

    'The Archies' review: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor elevate Zoya Akhtar's nostalgic comic-based film RKK

    'The Archies' review: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor elevate Zoya Akhtar's nostalgic comic-based film

    Revanth Reddy is the new Telangana CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu takes oath as deputy CM watch gcw

    Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to be his deputy (WATCH)

    Were all behind him Amrabat reveals Man United squad's support for Ten Hag after win over Chelsea (WATCH) snt

    'We're all behind him': Amrabat reveals Man United squad's support for Ten Hag after win over Chelsea (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon