Former India head coach Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, gets contract with Warriors in KSCA T20

Samit Dravid, the son of former India head coach and captain Rahul Dravid, was signed by the Mysuru Warriors during the player auction for the upcoming Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 season. The Warriors secured Samit, a middle-order batsman and seamer, for Rs 50,000.

"It's good to have him in our side as he has shown a lot of promise in various age-group tournaments for KSCA," a Warriors team official told PTI.

Samit Dravid was a member of the Karnataka under-19 team that clinched this season's Cooch Behar Trophy, and he has also represented KSCA XI in a match against the visiting Lancashire side earlier this year.

The Mysuru Warriors, who were the runners-up last season, will be captained by Karun Nair. Their bowling lineup will be strengthened by India pacer Prasidh Krishna, acquired for Rs 1 lakh.

Nair was retained by the franchise, while Prasidh, having recently undergone surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon, is aiming to return to top-flight cricket.

Mysore Warriors squad: Karun Nair, Karthik CA, Manoj Bhandage, Karthik S U, Suchith J, Gowtham K, Vidyadhar Patil, Venkatesh M, Harshil Dharmani, Goutham Mishra, Dhanush Gowda, Samit Dravid, Deepak Devadiga, Sumit Kumar, Smayan Srivastava, Jasper EJ, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf.

