    New 'enemy' strikes Israel: What is 'brain-eating amoeba' causing widespread panic? Symptoms, cases & more

    In the midst of ongoing Gaza conflict, northern Israel is now grappling with a new threat—a rare and deadly amoeba infection.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

    In the midst of ongoing Gaza conflict, northern Israel is now grappling with a new threat—a rare and deadly amoeba infection. This development has led to widespread panic, prompting dozens to seek medical attention after the Health Ministry ordered the immediate closure of the Gai Beach water park following two recent cases of infection by Naegleria fowleri, also known as the 'brain-eating amoeba'.

    The Brain-Eating Amoeba: Naegleria fowleri

    Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism found in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs. The amoeba thrives in water temperatures between 35 to 42 degrees Celsius (95 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit). Although infections are extremely rare, they are almost always fatal, causing a condition known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

    Symptoms of Naegleria fowleri Infection

    The symptoms of an infection typically appear within one to nine days after exposure and can include:

    • Severe frontal headache
    • Fever
    • Nausea and vomiting
    • Stiff neck
    • Sensitivity to light
    • Confusion
    • Loss of balance
    • Seizures
    • Hallucinations

    The disease progresses rapidly, and the infection often leads to death within one to 18 days after symptoms begin.

    Recent Cases in Israel

    The recent health scare began when a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized with encephalitis caused by Naegleria fowleri. He is currently sedated and on a respirator at Ziv Medical Center in Safed. This case followed the death of a 26-year-old man earlier this month, who also contracted the infection after visiting the same water park. These were the first and second reported cases of Naegleria fowleri infection in Israel.

    Panic and Medical Response

    Hospitals in northern Israel reported the arrival of over 70 individuals, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, seeking medical attention after visiting Gai Beach. According to David Ratner, spokesman for Rambam Hospital in Haifa, there was "a lot of panic," with 10 children and 10 adults being examined and released without symptoms. Other northern hospitals received even more patients.

    Health Ministry's Precautionary Measures

    In response to the infections, the Health Ministry ordered the closure of Gai Beach on Wednesday night. They also advised anyone who visited the park in the last two weeks and experiences symptoms such as fever, headache, blurred vision, or vomiting to seek immediate medical help. A directive on Thursday afternoon clarified that individuals should contact their Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) call center for a referral before going to the emergency room.

    Precautions to Prevent Naegleria fowleri Infection

    Preventative measures to avoid infection include:

    • Avoiding warm freshwater sources, especially in areas where the amoeba is known to thrive.
    • Using nose clips or holding the nose shut when participating in water activities in warm freshwater.
    • Avoiding the stirring up of sediment in shallow, warm freshwater areas.

    As Israel battles external threats, this new health scare has added to the anxiety and concern among its citizens, underscoring the importance of vigilance and prompt medical attention in combating rare but deadly infections.

