Bengaluru: Outrage erupts over Panjurli god's portrayal with Minister Zameer Ahmed at Kannada Rajyotsava

Minister Zameer Ahmed's portrayal of the Panjurli god during Kannada Rajyotsava sparked outrage for mocking Tulu Nadu’s sacred traditions. Locals also oppose films like Kantara and Kaljiga for depicting deities, demanding stricter measures to protect cultural beliefs and ban disrespectful portrayals.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

The recent Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru have sparked a wave of outrage after Minister Zameer Ahmed was brought on stage by a person, who impersonated the Panjurli god. Critics argue that the performance disrespects the cultural and devotional heritage of Tulu Nadu, with many locals accusing the organizers of mocking a deeply sacred tradition.

During the event, impersonators performed a dance holding Zameer Ahmed's hand, set to a song from the popular Kannada film Kantara. The act has drawn sharp criticism, especially from coastal communities who hold the worship of Panjurli and other local deities in high regard. The performance has been labelled an insult to the Tulu Nadu culture, with concerns raised about the mocking of divine beliefs that are central to the region’s cultural identity.

Tulu organizations had earlier issued a request to both the government and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, urging them not to allow people to dress as gods for public performances. In response to the controversy, there are calls for the establishment of a Tulu Tribal Cultural Board (TTCB) to safeguard and promote the region’s unique cultural practices.

Tulu locals oppose showing Panjurli god in movies

The backlash against the representation of Panjurli doesn’t stop at stage performances. The Kantara movie, directed by Rishabh Shetty, has faced its share of controversy for featuring the worship of the Panjurli deity. As the prequel to the film is currently in production, there is significant opposition from locals who have warned filmmakers not to depict their gods in films. 

The controversy surrounding god worship in movies has become a broader issue, with demands for strict action against cultural performances that depict deities in a satirical or disrespectful manner. Many locals have called for a revision of a 2012 circular that prohibited the showing of god worship as a cultural activity, urging authorities to take more stringent action.

Public outrage

The growing opposition is clear: the public is unhappy with the way sacred practices are being portrayed in movies, stage performances, and public events. There are growing fears that these portrayals could lead to widespread disrespect of religious beliefs and the sanctity of Tulu Nadu’s cultural identity. In light of this, Tulu Nadu’s leaders, including Sahana Sooda and Dilraj Alva, have demanded that objectionable scenes be removed from films like Kaljiga before they are screened to the public.

