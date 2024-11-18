Kantara 2 release date OUT: Rishab Shetty targets THIS date for grand release

Following the massive success of Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara,' the release date for 'Kantara 2' (Kantara Chapter 1) has been officially announced

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

The release date for 'Kantara Chapter 1' (Kantara 2), starring Rishab Shetty, has been announced. Hombale Films, one of the leading production houses in the South Indian film industry, is producing this film. The Kannada movie 'Kantara' was a sensational success not only in its native language but also in other major Indian languages. Following the huge success of the film, which was directed by and starred Rishab Shetty, a prequel is being made

Now, a new update has arrived regarding 'Kantara Chapter 1'. The film will have a grand release on October 2nd next year, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Actor Rishab Shetty himself shared this news on social media. Fans have high expectations for the film after seeing the poster of 'Kantara Chapter 1'. The team has announced that the film will be released in seven languages

The film is currently being shot at a rapid pace. Action sequences are being filmed for 60 days on a set in Kundapur. This time, 'RRR' action director Todor Lazarov is directing the action sequences. It is reported that the song sequences will be filmed later. The film, which is based on a story from the Banavasi Kadamba period, is being made on a large scale with a huge budget

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ has a lot of VFX work. The Mill and MPC, companies that have worked on VFX for films like ‘Lion King’ in Hollywood, will be handling the VFX for this film. Post-production is likely to take a long time. The film is reportedly being made on a pan-world scale with a budget of over Rs. 125 crores. The film is produced by Hombale Films

Kantara Movie

'Kantara,' which was released two years ago, was a huge success. It collected Rs. 350 crores worldwide. Therefore, there are now huge expectations for the sequel. They are expecting huge collections. It remains to be seen how well it will impress the audience

