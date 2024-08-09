Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services resume after landslide near Siribagilu

    Passenger train service between Mangaluru and Bengaluru resumed on Thursday after a two-week hiatus caused by a landslide at Siribagilu Ghat. The Gomateshwar Express navigated the repaired area successfully. Repairs and protective barriers have been completed, and trains are now running normally.

    Bengaluru Mangaluru train services resume after landslide near Siribagilu
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    The passenger train service between Mangaluru and Bengaluru resumed operations on Thursday after a two-week hiatus due to a landslide at Siribagilu Ghat. On August 6, a landslide on the Edakumeri-Kadagaravalli railway line led to the suspension of train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The South Western Railway Department had cancelled 12 trains until August 8 as repair work on the affected track continued.

    The landslide occurred on July 26 due to continuous rain, causing significant damage to the railway line between Edakumeri and Kadagaravalli. The railway department had been working tirelessly to repair the line, and while the construction of a barrier at the landslide site is complete, full restoration of the track is still ongoing.

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway service suspended until August 8 as land collapses near Edakumeri

    At 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Gomateshwar Express successfully navigated the area affected by the landslide between Thanogal and Kadagarvalli. Railway engineers and technical teams have been stationed in the area to build protective barriers and ensure safety.

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service set to resume on August 6

    The disruption began on June 26 when a massive landslide between Thanogal and Kadagarvalli caused a significant amount of soil to fall onto the tracks, creating a chasm below. Despite heavy rains, the railway team, guided by senior officials, worked tirelessly day and night to address the damage.

    The team has now completed the necessary repairs and installed protective barriers. Following successful trial runs of a goods train over the past two days, passenger services were restored on Thursday. Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Public Relations Officer for South Western Railway, confirmed that all trains on this route are now operating normally.

