Wolfspeed Stock Eyes Finishing Troubled Week Higher On Insider Buying Boost: Retail Regains Confidence

Adding to the renewed enthusiasm, Roth MKM analyst Craig Irwin maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a $20 price target after hosting meetings with Wolfspeed’s management.

Wolfspeed Stock Eyes Finishing Troubled Week Higher On Insider Buying Boost: Retail Regains Confidence
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 11:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

Shares of Wolfspeed Inc. ($WOLF), a prominent manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors used in electric vehicles (EVs), surged over 20% on Friday, reaching one-week highs after significant insider buying boosted investor sentiment.

SEC filings revealed that Wolfspeed directors collectively purchased shares worth approximately $817,000 this week. The purchases included notable buys from Interim CEO Thomas Werner, Duy-Loan Le, Stacy Smith, and Darren Jackson.

That has helped counteract recent concerns over management changes and weaker financial performance. 

Earlier this week, Wolfspeed announced the sudden departure of CEO Gregg Lowe, prompting the board to begin a search for a permanent replacement. 

Financial challenges have also weighed on the stock, as the company earlier this month reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that missed expectations and issued second-quarter guidance well below estimates. The company also disclosed plans to reduce its workforce by 20% in an effort to streamline its cost structure.

WOLF sentiment meter on Nov 22.png WOLF sentiment meter on Nov 22 as of 11:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has shifted dramatically, flipping from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ by Friday afternoon, with message volume more than doubling over the past week. 

On the platform, a poll reveals that 71% of retail investors believe it is the right to buy WOLF stock as the insider stock buys are bullish, while 13% believe it’s too risky and prefer staying out instead.

Adding to the renewed enthusiasm, Roth MKM analyst Craig Irwin maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a $20 price target after hosting meetings with Wolfspeed’s management. 

Irwin highlighted the company’s strategic importance as a U.S. leader in SiC semiconductor materials and noted that increased demand for 200mm SiC wafers could act as a significant catalyst for growth.

Despite Friday’s rally, Wolfspeed shares remain down over 80% for the year, reflecting challenges such as the uncertain future of EV subsidies following Donald Trump’s election victory, which has raised concerns about SiC demand. 

Last month, the company captured investor attention after saying it was set to receive $750 million in U.S. government grants and an additional $750 million in financing led by Apollo Global Management to support its expansion efforts.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Grab Holdings Stock Declines After BofA Downgrades To ‘Underperform’: Retail Sentiment Sours

Grab Holdings Stock Declines After BofA Downgrades To ‘Underperform’: Retail Sentiment Sours

Verisign Stock Dips As Sen. Warren Reportedly Demands Probe Into 'Excessive' Pricing: Retail Shrugs It Off

Verisign Stock Dips As Sen. Warren Reportedly Demands Probe Into 'Excessive' Pricing: Retail Shrugs It Off

Elastic’s Stock Gets Flooded With Price Target Hikes After Earnings Beat: Retail Is All In

Elastic’s Stock Gets Flooded With Price Target Hikes After Earnings Beat: Retail Is All In

Global Blue Group Holding Stock Drops Despite Solid Q2 Earnings Report: Retail’s Exuberant

Global Blue Group Holding Stock Drops Despite Solid Q2 Earnings Report: Retail’s Exuberant

Agrify Stock Doubles To Hit Over 1-Year High After $25.9M Placement, But Retail Wary Of Short-Covering Rally

Agrify Stock Doubles To Hit Over 1-Year High After $25.9M Placement, But Retail Wary Of Short-Covering Rally

Recent Stories

Grab Holdings Stock Declines After BofA Downgrades To ‘Underperform’: Retail Sentiment Sours

Grab Holdings Stock Declines After BofA Downgrades To ‘Underperform’: Retail Sentiment Sours

Verisign Stock Dips As Sen. Warren Reportedly Demands Probe Into 'Excessive' Pricing: Retail Shrugs It Off

Verisign Stock Dips As Sen. Warren Reportedly Demands Probe Into 'Excessive' Pricing: Retail Shrugs It Off

Elastic’s Stock Gets Flooded With Price Target Hikes After Earnings Beat: Retail Is All In

Elastic’s Stock Gets Flooded With Price Target Hikes After Earnings Beat: Retail Is All In

Global Blue Group Holding Stock Drops Despite Solid Q2 Earnings Report: Retail’s Exuberant

Global Blue Group Holding Stock Drops Despite Solid Q2 Earnings Report: Retail’s Exuberant

Agrify Stock Doubles To Hit Over 1-Year High After $25.9M Placement, But Retail Wary Of Short-Covering Rally

Agrify Stock Doubles To Hit Over 1-Year High After $25.9M Placement, But Retail Wary Of Short-Covering Rally

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon