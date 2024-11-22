'Follow these steps for 5 years...': Bengaluru resident's viral suggestions to tackle traffic congestion

Bengaluru, ranked fourth globally for traffic congestion, faces worsening gridlocks as 87.6% of traffic involves private vehicles. A Bengaluru resident proposed a 5-year plan emphasizing public transport, metro and rail expansion, pedestrian zones, and cycle lanes to ease the city’s growing traffic woes.

Bengaluru, often called the Silicon Valley of India, has now secured an unenviable spot as the fourth most traffic-congested city globally. With over 70% of its 1.4 crore residents owning private vehicles, the city faces daily traffic chaos. Alarmed by the worsening situation, a Bengaluru resident has suggested steps that could significantly ease the problem if implemented over the next five years.

The suggestions were shared on the social media platform X by the account @Bnglrweatherman. The post highlighted key areas where the government could act to make Bengaluru more liveable. The user also shared startling statistics on the city's vehicle population, urging immediate action.

As per the data, Bengaluru is home to 1.4 crore people and 1.05 crore private vehicles. In just the last month, 70,000 private vehicles were added to the city’s roads. Private vehicles now dominate 87.6% of traffic, leaving public transport with only 10% of the commute share.

The post questioned whether residents should feel responsible for their heavy reliance on private transport or if the government should take accountability for the lack of adequate public transport infrastructure.



The Bengaluru resident laid out a detailed action plan for the government, urging it to prioritize these steps over the next five years:

1. Increase reliance on public transport

At least 70% of the city’s population should shift to public transportation, a significant increase from the current 10%.

2. Encourage multimodal transport

Seamless travel through buses, metro trains, and cycling should be promoted to offer an integrated commuting experience.

3. Develop pedestrian-friendly zones

Footpaths should be well-maintained, and streets should be reclaimed for pedestrians to make walking a safe and viable option.

4. Expand BMTC services

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) should introduce more buses, including mini-buses for last-mile connectivity and larger buses for main routes and residential areas.

5. Expand the metro rail network

The metro's operational coverage must be extended to ensure connectivity across all parts of the city.

6. Implement a suburban rail system

A wide and efficient network of suburban trains should be established to reduce dependency on private vehicles.



7. Build dedicated lanes for buses and bicycles

Cycle and bus lanes must be developed and maintained to provide safe and efficient alternatives to private commuting.

The post called for a fast-track, comprehensive strategy to tackle these challenges, ensuring that Bengaluru retains its character while becoming a more liveable city.

