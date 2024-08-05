Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service set to resume on August 6

    The railway track collapse between Edakumeri and Kadagaravalli in the Western Ghats has been cleared, with full services expected to resume by August 6. After a week of work, the mud obstruction was removed, and trial runs are underway. Goods trains will restart on August 4, while passenger trains are anticipated to resume on August 6.

    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    The railway track that collapsed between Edakumeri and Kadagaravalli in the Western Ghats has been cleared, and train services are expected to restart soon. After a week-long effort, the massive pile of mud blocking the track was removed by Saturday night. 

    Starting Sunday, goods trains will begin running again, and passenger trains are anticipated to resume full service from Tuesday. The disruption began on June 26 when the track collapse halted all train services between Mangalore and Bengaluru.

    Unscientific road construction blamed for landslides on Shiradi Ghat

    Over 500 railway technical officers and staff worked tirelessly around the clock despite the heavy rains to manage the situation. The collapse, which occurred near a railway bridge, posed a significant challenge, especially in constructing a protective barrier. This task was successfully managed by the Railway Technical Class, with senior railway officials supervising the operation on-site.

    Landslide threat looms over Chikkamagaluru's Charmadi after hill collapses at Shiradi Ghat

    The rehabilitation work is nearly complete, and the trial run of a technical train has been successfully conducted. A railway technical team remains stationed at the site to handle any emergencies. Currently, a trial goods train is operating, pending approval from the Railway Safety Commissioner. 

    All trains on this route were cancelled until August 5, but it is expected that full train services will resume on August 6. The South Western Railway is expected to provide official confirmation soon.

