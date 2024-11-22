Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's medical report submitted to High Court

Actor Darshan, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, submitted a medical report to the Karnataka High Court. The court directed objections to be filed and set the hearing for November 26. Darshan, citing spinal pain, was granted interim bail for six weeks for treatment.

First Published Nov 22, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

In a significant development in the Renukaswamy murder case, a medical report concerning actor Darshan was submitted to the Karnataka High Court on Thursday. Darshan, an accused in the case, had filed a bail application citing health concerns.  

The report was handed over in a sealed envelope by Darshan's lawyer to Justice Vishwajit Shetty's bench, which is hearing the bail plea. The bench instructed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P. Prasannakumar to review and file objections to the report. The court scheduled the next hearing for November 26. 

During the hearing, SPP Prasannakumar pointed out that an additional charge sheet in the murder case had already been submitted to the trial court. He stated, "We are awaiting further updates on Darshan’s health. In the previous hearing, it was mentioned that the accused needed surgery. However, the specific date for the procedure has not been communicated."  

The court noted this observation and decided to await the prosecutor's objections before proceeding further with the bail application.   

Actor Darshan, currently in custody, is one of the main accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. His initial bail plea was rejected by the City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru. Following this, he approached the High Court seeking bail, citing health issues, including severe spinal pain.  

Darshan’s legal team argued that his condition requires immediate medical attention and urged the court to grant him bail for treatment. Taking his health concerns into account, the High Court had recently granted interim bail for six weeks, allowing him to undergo necessary medical procedures.  

