    Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway service suspended until August 8 as land collapses near Edakumeri

    A landslide on the Edakumeri-Kadagaravalli railway line has suspended train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru until August 8. The South Western Railway has canceled 12 trains for repair work. Despite progress, passenger services remain suspended. The railway department advises passengers to check updates and regrets the inconvenience.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    A landslide on the Edakumeri-Kadagaravalli railway line has caused the suspension of train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The South Western Railway Department has issued an order to cancel 12 trains until August 8 as repair work continues on the affected track.

    The landslide occurred on July 26 due to continuous rain, causing significant damage to the railway line between Edakumeri and Kadagaravalli. The railway department has been working tirelessly to repair the line, and while the construction of a barrier at the landslide site is complete, full restoration of the track is still ongoing.

    Train cancellations:

    - Train No.16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Express (cancelled until August 7)
    - Train No.16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express (cancelled until August 8)
    - Train No.01595 Karwar-Madgaon (cancelled until August 8)
    - Train No.01596 Madgaon-Karwar Special Train (cancelled until August 8)
    - Train No.16585 Sir M. Visveswaraiah Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express (cancelled until August 7)
    - Train No.16586*: Murdeshwar-Sir M. Visveswaraiah Bengaluru Express (cancelled until August 8)
    - Train No.16515 KSR Yeshwantpur-Karwar Express (cancelled until August 7)
    - Train No.16516 Karwar-KSR Yeshwantpur Express (cancelled until August 8)

    Despite the progress in repair work, passenger train services remain suspended. The railway department has permitted the trial run of goods trains at a speed of 15 km/h in and around the repair site. However, passenger trains will not resume until the repairs are fully completed.

    The railway department has advised passengers to check the latest updates before planning their travel and has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused. For further information and updates, passengers are encouraged to visit the official South Western Railway website or contact the railway helpline.

