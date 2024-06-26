Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Bengaluru court rejects ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in Holenarasipur rape case

    A Bengaluru court has denied former MP Prajwal Revanna's bail in the Holenarasipur case, involving serious allegations. Despite his legal team's efforts, Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhatt of the 82nd Sessions Court ruled against bail, meaning Revanna remains in custody facing charges of sexual harassment and rape in four FIRs.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Bengaluru court has dismissed the bail application of former Member of Parliament, Prajwal Revanna, in the ongoing Holenarasipur case. The decision, reserved for today, was announced by Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhatt of the 82nd Sessions Court.

    Prajwal Revanna, who was seeking bail, had his plea heard by a special court dedicated to cases involving People's Representatives. His advocate, Arun, presented arguments in favour of granting bail, while BN Jagadish represented the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), arguing against it.

    The case, registered at Holenarasipur police station under the number 107/2024, involves rape allegations. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier arrested Prajwal in connection with this case. Despite his legal team's efforts, the court decided to reject the bail application.

    This ruling marks a critical moment in the case, underscoring the judicial system's stance on such matters. The dismissal of the bail application means Prajwal Revanna will remain in custody in the four FIRs registered against him accusing him of sexual harassment and rape.

    What was the case?

    Prajwal Revanna and his father, former minister HD Revanna, were implicated in a separate case lodged at the Holenarasipura police station. The case alleges sexual harassment of a female household worker. The SIT had arrested former Minister HD Revanna in the case, and he was released on bail. Currently, former MP Prajwal Revanna is facing judicial custody in the case and urged the Bengaluru court for bail, which was subsequently rejected.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
