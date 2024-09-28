Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds

The Bengaluru Special People's Court has ordered an FIR against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others for alleged extortion linked to electoral bonds, following a complaint by Adarsh R. Iyer. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for her resignation amid ongoing scrutiny of the electoral bond scheme.

The Special People's Court in Bengaluru has mandated the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and several others over allegations of extortion connected to electoral bonds. This complaint was lodged by Adarsh R. Iyer, co-chair of the Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad (JSP).

The court directed the Tilaknagar police to file the FIR on Friday, with the next hearing scheduled for October 10. The complaint claims that between April 2019 and August 2022, approximately Rs 230 crore was received from businessman Anil Agarwal's organization, while ₹49 crore was recovered from Aurobindo Pharmacy via electoral bonds.



Alongside Nirmala Sitharaman, the FIR also names BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP State President BY Vijayendra, BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel, and officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Iyer alleges that the extortion was carried out through intimidation and manipulation associated with the electoral bond scheme.

Reacting to the court's decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded that Nirmala Sitharaman resign. "With an FIR now filed against her, shouldn't she step down? The BJP should also take responsibility for Kumaraswamy and Nirmala Sitharaman," he stated.



The petition was filed in the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court last April, calling for action against multiple BJP leaders. Senior Advocate Balan represented the petitioner, and the court ultimately directed the Tilaknagar police to proceed with the FIR.

The electoral bond scheme, launched by the central government under Narendra Modi in 2018, has sparked considerable debate. Although it aimed to enhance transparency in political donations, it has come under fire for failing to disclose the identities of bond purchasers and the amounts donated.

