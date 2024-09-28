Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Bengaluru's Taj West End hotel on race course road receives bomb threat e-mail, probe underway

    A bomb threat e-mail was sent to Bengaluru's Taj Westend Hotel, prompting swift police action. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the threat while ensuring public safety.

    Bengaluru Taj West End hotel on race course road receives bomb threat email probe underway vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Bengaluru: A bomb threat was reported at the prestigious Taj West End Hotel, located on Race Course Road after miscreants sent a threatening e-mail. This luxury hotel is well-known for hosting politicians, cricketers, and movie stars, making it a prominent landmark in the city.

    Upon receiving the information, local authorities swiftly responded. The police and bomb squad teams arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. They are currently assessing the situation and ensuring the safety of all guests and staff at the hotel.

    In recent times, the frequency of bomb threat e-mails targeting various institutions, including government offices, schools, hospitals, and airports, has been on the rise. While investigations have shown that many of these threats have been false alarms, authorities remain vigilant. This increased caution comes in the wake of the tragic bomb blast at the Rameswaram café on March 1, which heightened security concerns across the city.

    In May of the current year, several five-star hotels in Bengaluru also received fake bomb threat calls, adding to the ongoing worries about such threats. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any potential incidents and ensure public safety. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds vkp

    Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds

    Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur rescue ops underway vkp

    BREAKING: Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur, rescue ops underway

    SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna Bengaluru house over allegations of rape atrocity and fraud vkp

    SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna's Bengaluru house over allegations of rape, atrocity and fraud

    Bengaluru collision between lorry and auto claims woman passenger life near Vidhana Soudha vkp

    Bengaluru: Lorry jumps signal, kills woman passenger in auto near Vidhana Soudha; driver flees scene

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala lorry driver Arjun's body identified through DNA test, to be brought home tomorrow dmn

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala lorry driver Arjun's body identified through DNA test, to be brought home tomorrow

    Recent Stories

    Shed stubborn belly fat: Drink THIS detox drink to banish belly fat fast NTI

    Shed stubborn belly fat: Drink THIS detox drink to banish belly fat fast

    cricket ENG vs AUS: England Levels Series With Crushing Win Over Australia in 4th ODI scr

    ENG vs AUS: England levels series with crushing win over Australia in 4th ODI

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 27: Rate of 8 gram gold drops; CHECK details

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 28: Rate of 8 gram gold drops; CHECK details

    Urvashi Rautela Defends Nandamuri Balakrishna Amidst Negative Comments

    Urvashi Rautela's comments on Nandamuri Balakrishna; here's what she said

    IIFA 2024: A look into Shah Rukh Khan's room! RKK

    IIFA 2024: A look into Shah Rukh Khan's room!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon