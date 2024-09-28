BREAKING: Bengaluru's Taj West End hotel on race course road receives bomb threat e-mail, probe underway

A bomb threat e-mail was sent to Bengaluru's Taj Westend Hotel, prompting swift police action. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the threat while ensuring public safety.

Bengaluru: A bomb threat was reported at the prestigious Taj West End Hotel, located on Race Course Road after miscreants sent a threatening e-mail. This luxury hotel is well-known for hosting politicians, cricketers, and movie stars, making it a prominent landmark in the city.

Upon receiving the information, local authorities swiftly responded. The police and bomb squad teams arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. They are currently assessing the situation and ensuring the safety of all guests and staff at the hotel.

In recent times, the frequency of bomb threat e-mails targeting various institutions, including government offices, schools, hospitals, and airports, has been on the rise. While investigations have shown that many of these threats have been false alarms, authorities remain vigilant. This increased caution comes in the wake of the tragic bomb blast at the Rameswaram café on March 1, which heightened security concerns across the city.

In May of the current year, several five-star hotels in Bengaluru also received fake bomb threat calls, adding to the ongoing worries about such threats. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any potential incidents and ensure public safety.

Latest Videos