BREAKING: SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna's Bengaluru house over allegations of rape, atrocity and fraud

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into BJP MLA Munirathna, conducting a raid at his Vyalikaval residence. The investigation focuses on rape allegations, alongside other cases of fraud and atrocity. Munirathna is currently in SIT custody as inquiries continue.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its investigation into serious allegations against BJP MLA Munirathna. This probe, primarily centred on a rape case, prompted a raid at his residence in Vyalikaval, Bengaluru.

The SIT team executed the search early this morning, arriving at Munirathna's house at approximately 7:30 AM. They were joined by officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), indicating the gravity of the situation. The operation saw the involvement of four vehicles and two Special Operations and Crime Analysis (SOCA) teams, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.

During the raid, investigators thoroughly checked records and collected documents and evidence related to the case. While the primary focus remains on the rape allegations, the SIT's inquiry also encompasses other serious cases linked to Munirathna, including the Kaggalipur rape case and a separate fraud and atrocity case filed in Vyalikaval.

As the investigation unfolds, MLA Munirathna is currently in SIT custody. This swift action by the SIT emphasizes the urgency with which these serious accusations are being addressed.

Developing story.

Latest Videos