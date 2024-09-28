Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna's Bengaluru house over allegations of rape, atrocity and fraud

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into BJP MLA Munirathna, conducting a raid at his Vyalikaval residence. The investigation focuses on rape allegations, alongside other cases of fraud and atrocity. Munirathna is currently in SIT custody as inquiries continue.

    SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna Bengaluru house over allegations of rape atrocity and fraud vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 9:12 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its investigation into serious allegations against BJP MLA Munirathna. This probe, primarily centred on a rape case, prompted a raid at his residence in Vyalikaval, Bengaluru.

    The SIT team executed the search early this morning, arriving at Munirathna's house at approximately 7:30 AM. They were joined by officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), indicating the gravity of the situation. The operation saw the involvement of four vehicles and two Special Operations and Crime Analysis (SOCA) teams, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.

    During the raid, investigators thoroughly checked records and collected documents and evidence related to the case. While the primary focus remains on the rape allegations, the SIT's inquiry also encompasses other serious cases linked to Munirathna, including the Kaggalipur rape case and a separate fraud and atrocity case filed in Vyalikaval.

    As the investigation unfolds, MLA Munirathna is currently in SIT custody. This swift action by the SIT emphasizes the urgency with which these serious accusations are being addressed. 

    Developing story.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru collision between lorry and auto claims woman passenger life near Vidhana Soudha vkp

    Bengaluru: Lorry jumps signal, kills woman passenger in auto near Vidhana Soudha; driver flees scene

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala lorry driver Arjun's body identified through DNA test, to be brought home tomorrow dmn

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala lorry driver Arjun's body identified through DNA test, to be brought home tomorrow

    FIR registered against CM Siddaramaiah by Mysore Lokayukta SP in MUDA land scam vkp

    FIR registered against CM Siddaramaiah by Mysore Lokayukta SP in MUDA land scam

    Human race will vanish due to attack of earth poisonous creatures Kodimath Swamiji predicts future vkp

    Human race at risk of vanishing from attacks by earth's poisonous creatures, warns Kodimath Swamiji

    Bengaluru BBMP considers feeding leftover hotel food to stray dogs vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP considers feeding leftover hotel food to stray dogs

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 28 2024: Check out latest prices of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 28 2024: Check out latest prices of 10gm gold

    Surprising ways taking selfies can boost your health RTM

    Surprising ways taking selfies can boost your health

    Bengaluru collision between lorry and auto claims woman passenger life near Vidhana Soudha vkp

    Bengaluru: Lorry jumps signal, kills woman passenger in auto near Vidhana Soudha; driver flees scene

    Petrol diesel prices today September 28 2024 Check out fuel rates in your city vkp

    Petrol, diesel prices today, September 28 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: 9 lesser-known facts about the legend RBA

    Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: 9 lesser-known facts about the legend

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon