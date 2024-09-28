Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur, rescue ops underway

    A major fire broke out at a Tata company in Kootanahalli, Tamil Nadu, destroying items worth lakhs. Thankfully, all workers escaped without injury. Firefighting teams are battling the blaze as local authorities oversee rescue operations and assess the damage.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    A significant fire broke out at a Tata company in Kootanahalli village, located near Hosur, Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of the morning. The blaze erupted in a chemical unit within the electronics manufacturing facility, which produces components for cars and phones.

    The rapid spread of the fire led to the unit being engulfed in flames almost instantly, causing items worth lakhs of rupees to be destroyed. Fortunately, all workers were able to escape the scene safely as the fire broke out, and no casualties have been reported so far.

    Firefighting teams from Raikote and Denkanikote quickly rushed to the site to tackle the fire. More than five teams are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames, but the firefighting team is struggling to bring the situation under control.

    The incident has drawn attention due to the Tata company’s employment of thousands of workers in the area. As rescue operations continue, local authorities and emergency services remain on high alert to manage the situation effectively. 

    The Raikot police station is overseeing the incident, ensuring safety protocols are followed as they work to extinguish the fire and assess the damage caused.

