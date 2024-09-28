Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru police arrest 10 culprits, seize 72 mobiles, 133 sim cards in Rs 6 crore Cyber fraud case

    Bengaluru police arrested 10 individuals in a nationwide Rs 6 crore cyber fraud involving fake online jobs. The scam, linked to Chinese masterminds, spanned 21 states, with 122 cases registered. The accused used bank passbooks and SIM cards bought on commission for the fraud.

    Bengaluru police arrest 10 culprits seize 72 mobiles 133 sim cards in Rs 6 crore Cyber fraud case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    Bengaluru’s North Division Cyber Crime Station police have arrested 10 individuals involved in a nationwide scam, cheating people out of Rs 6 crore, including victims in Bengaluru. The accused duped individuals by promising fake online jobs.

    The arrested include Syed Yahya (32), Umar Farooq (34), Mohammad Maheen (32), Mohammad (35), Watheem (30), Syed Zaid (24), Sahil Abdul Anan (30), and Om Prakash (30), all residents of Bengaluru. Police recovered Rs 1.74 lakh in cash, 72 mobile phones, 182 debit cards, 2 laptops, 133 SIM cards, and 127 bank passbooks used in the crime.

    Viral scam promising Rs 5 lakh for impregnating wealthy women exposed in Prayagraj

    Cryptocurrency trap

    The fraud came to light when a T. Dasarahalli resident, Ramesh (name changed), was lured into a cryptocurrency trading scam. Ramesh received a WhatsApp message in June offering an online job opportunity. He was directed to join a Telegram group, where he was given tasks such as reviewing luxury hotels and was paid small amounts of money to build his trust.

    Over time, the scammer convinced Ramesh to invest in cryptocurrency, promising higher returns. Trusting the scammer, Ramesh transferred Rs 25.37 lakh to various bank accounts between June 1 and June 20. However, the promised returns never materialized, and Ramesh was left defrauded. Based on his complaint, the police initiated an investigation leading to the arrest of the culprits.

    Fake CBI officers, fake judge & more: How Mumbai railway official lost Rs 9 lakh by dialing '0' from phone

    Police tracked down the fraudsters by tracing the bank accounts where Ramesh’s money was transferred. Seven of the accused were apprehended near a Coffee Day outlet in RT Nagar, Bengaluru. During the arrest, police seized 23 mobile phones, Rs 1.24 lakh in cash, 99 debit cards, 50 SIM cards, and 41 passbooks.

    Under interrogation, the accused revealed that three of them—Syed Yahya, Umar Farooq, and Mohammad Maheen—had travelled to China to meet the masterminds behind the cyber fraud. Based on this information, a lookout notice was issued for their arrest. On September 15, all three were apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport upon their return from China. The police recovered additional mobile phones, debit cards, passbooks, and ATM cards used in the scam from various locations in Bengaluru.

    The investigation revealed that the masterminds behind the Rs 6 crore fraud were Chinese nationals. Following instructions from these kingpins, Syed Yahya and Umar Farooq formed their gang, targeting victims across multiple states under the guise of offering online jobs. Their base of operations was a rented office in Nelagadaranahalli under Peenya police station limits, where police recovered 47 bank passbooks, 48 SIM cards, 31 debit cards, and 9 mobile phones.

    Bengaluru: CCB police arrest 4 GST officials for alleged extortion of Rs 1.5 crore, assault on businessman

    Nationwide scam

    The accused have been linked to cyber fraud cases across 21 states, with 122 cases registered against them on the National Cyber Crime Portal (NCRP). The scam affected people in Karnataka, Assam, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

    The investigation uncovered that the accused obtained bank passbooks, SIM cards, and debit cards from intermediaries, who provided the documents for a commission. Once the fraud was committed, the scammers would immediately withdraw the money and give a share to the account holders.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Taj West End hotel on race course road receives bomb threat email probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru's Taj West End hotel on race course road receives hoax bomb threat email, case filed

    Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds vkp

    Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds

    Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur rescue ops underway vkp

    Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur, rescue ops underway

    SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna Bengaluru house over allegations of rape atrocity and fraud vkp

    SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna's Bengaluru house over allegations of rape, atrocity and fraud

    Bengaluru collision between lorry and auto claims woman passenger life near Vidhana Soudha vkp

    Bengaluru: Lorry jumps signal, kills woman passenger in auto near Vidhana Soudha; driver flees scene

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-673 September 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-673 September 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    ELIMINATED Israel confirms killing of Hezbollah missile unit commander, his deputy in Lebanon airstrike snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel confirms killing of Hezbollah missile unit commander, his deputy in Lebanon airstrike

    Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures to wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday! Netizens go gaga over cute Raha RKK

    Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures to wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday! Netizens go gaga over cute Raha

    Maldives President Muizzu denies pursuing 'India Out' agenda, cites concerns over foreign military presence dmn

    Maldives President Muizzu denies pursuing 'India Out' agenda, cites concerns over foreign military presence

    5 High-Paying jobs you can land without a college degree NTI

    5 High-Paying jobs you can land without a college degree

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon