BBMP imposes Rs 50,000 fine on Bengaluru Kambala organisers over banner violation

Bengaluru hosted its first Kambala festival, but BBMP penalized organizers with a Rs 50,000 fine for violating banner rules. Despite efforts to draw attention, banners placed around the palace grounds were removed due to breaching advertising norms, leading to complaints filed by BBMP officials.

The most famous sport of Coastal Karnataka, Kambala is being held in Bengaluru. The city witnessed the historic introduction of Kambala, a traditional coastal district festival, organized within the Palace grounds. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Metropolitan Palike (BBMP) administered a hefty blow to the event organizers due to violations in banner placements.

For the very first time in Karnataka's history, the Silicon City of Bengaluru hosted the Kambala festival, with meticulous preparations underway for the past week. However, the organizers of the festival ran afoul of BBMP advertising regulations by erecting banners, buntings, and display boards in and around the palace grounds.



Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

Consequently, BBMP officials intervened and penalized the Kambala organizers with a fine amounting to Rs 50,000, citing the breach of advertising norms. The Bengaluru Kambala Committee orchestrated the Kambala Utsav, featuring over 200 competitive corners, and had strategically placed banners to draw public attention, notably in front of the palace grounds.



Bengaluru Kambala starts today; Traffic and parking updates

Despite a ban on flyers and banners in Bengaluru, BBMP lodged a complaint at the Sadashivnagar police station, protesting against these unauthorized displays during the festival. As a consequence, the banners installed by the Kambala Utsav Samiti around the Aramane grounds were promptly removed.

Several prominent figures had attached banners and buntings to extend wishes for the successful execution of the Kambala event. However, BBMP officials took strict action against the organizers, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 due to the display of unauthorized banners. A complaint was also lodged against the carpet organizers at the Sadashiva Nagar police station for placing a banner along Bellary Road.