Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru faces loss of over Rs 100 crore due to monsoon, ban for Mullayanagiri peak continues

    The Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka has faced severe monsoon damage, with losses exceeding Rs 100 crores. Significant road and bridge damages, along with agricultural and infrastructural impacts, have been reported. Mullayanagiri Peak remains closed to tourists due to road collapses. The district administration is actively addressing the extensive damage with allocated funds.

    Karnataka Chikkamagaluru faces over Rs hundred crore loss due to monsoon ban for Mullayanagiri peak continues vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    The Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka has reported severe damage due to continuous heavy monsoon rains, resulting in losses amounting to more than ₹100 crores over the past week. The district administration has submitted a detailed report to the state government highlighting the extent of the damage.

    Chikkamagaluru District Collector, Meena Nagaraj, provided an update, stating that the district has allocated ₹48 crore to the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED) and ₹56 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) to address the damages. The PWD reported significant road damage, covering a total of 8.40 kilometres and causing losses of ₹23.45 crore. Specific areas affected include 6.43 km in Chikkamagaluru taluk, 0.98 km in Koppa, 0.35 km in Mudigere taluk, 0.22 km in Sringeri, and 0.47 km in Narasimharajapura.

    Tourists banned from visiting Mullayanagiri in Chikkamagaluru over landslide, hefty rainfall

    Infrastructural damage

    A total of 41 bridges across the district have been damaged, incurring losses of ₹31.24 crore. In detail, 7 bridges were damaged in Chikkamagaluru taluk, 5 in Koppa, 20 in Mudigere, 3 each in Sringeri and Narasimharajapura, 2 in Tarikere, and 1 in Kadur.

    Mudigere taluk experienced the heaviest damage, with losses amounting to ₹17.02 crore. Other areas also faced significant losses: ₹9.80 crore in Chikkamagaluru taluk, ₹16.60 crore in Koppa taluk, ₹2.20 crore in Sringeri taluk, ₹1.90 crore in Narasimharajapura, ₹8.50 crore in Tarikere taluk, and ₹70 lakh in Kadur taluk.

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    Road damage

    The PRED department reported 339.34 kilometres of road damage, resulting in losses of ₹41.02 crore. Additionally, 27 bridges and culverts were damaged at a cost of ₹5.26 crore. Seven lakes were also affected, incurring a loss of ₹56.50 lakh. Furthermore, 12 primary school buildings were damaged, costing ₹86.50 lakh, and 10 government buildings were damaged, resulting in a loss of ₹1.13 lakh.

    The rains caused damage to 192 houses in the district. Out of these, 122 houses were severely damaged, with total repair costs amounting to ₹67.5 lakh. For 19 houses among the 70 partially damaged ones, ₹1.9 lakh has been allocated for repairs.

    In the agricultural sector, 80 acres of horticultural crops were damaged, causing losses of ₹19 lakh. A total of 284 farmers, including 93 very small farmers and 191 small farmers, suffered losses. Additionally, four cattle lost their lives due to the rain. Fortunately, no human lives were lost in the past month.

    Karnataka: Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri, SP seizes alcohol, plastic bottles

    From January to date, the district has received an average rainfall of 887 mm, which is expected to exceed the normal annual rainfall of 1096 mm.

    Restrictions continue for the Mullayanagiri peak

    Due to the extensive damage, tourist vehicles are banned for another week in the Mullayanagiri region, a major tourist destination. The road between Mullayanagiri and Sitalayanagiri has collapsed in several places, and the Public Works Department has requested an additional week to complete the necessary repairs.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army extends aid to civil authorities in Karnataka amidst heavy rains and landslides vkp

    Indian Army extends aid to civil authorities in Karnataka amidst heavy rains and landslides

    Karnataka Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS and Kabini reservoirs vkp

    Karnataka: Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS, Kabini reservoirs

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts vkp

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8 july 23 2024 anr

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8

    Goa government imposes temporary ban on visiting world famous Dudhsagar waterfalls citing safety concerns vkp

    Goa govt imposes temporary ban on visiting world-famous Dudhsagar waterfalls citing safety concerns

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 23 2024: Rate of 8 gm goes below Rs 54000 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 23: Rate of 8 gm goes below Rs 54,000

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced on July 23: Check city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced on July 23: Check city-wise rates

    Bhuvan Bam to CarryMinati: 6 richest Indian YouTubers RKK

    Bhuvan Bam to CarryMinati: 6 richest Indian YouTubers

    Union Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu gives 'daahi-cheeni' to FM Nirmala Sitharaman [WATCH] ATG

    Union Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu gives 'daahi-cheeni' to FM Nirmala Sitharaman [WATCH]

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 425 July 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 425 July 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon