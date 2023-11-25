Bengaluru Kambala starts today; Traffic and parking updates

The Bengaluru Kambala, a grand buffalo race and cultural extravaganza, begins at Palace Grounds. It features a record-breaking 155-meter track, expecting 6,000+ spectators. Free entry for the public, VIP passes available. Traffic restrictions on key routes for smooth event flow. Buffaloes' welfare ensured under the Animal Protection Act. Traditional dances and Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar tribute add cultural charm.

The much-awaited Bengaluru Kambala, a historical carpet event, kicks off today at the Palace Grounds. The city is gearing up for this unique cultural extravaganza, set to captivate audiences with its vibrant display of tradition and athleticism.

For the first time in the city, Kambala, a traditional buffalo race, promises an unforgettable experience. The event boasts a colossal carpet track spanning 155 meters, surpassing the usual 147-meter length seen elsewhere. This longer track sets a new milestone in Kambala's storied history.



Expecting a turnout of over 6,000 spectators, organizers have arranged a dedicated gallery to accommodate eager onlookers. With free entry for the public across the two-day event, gates at Palace Grounds (Gate No. 1, 2, 3, and 4) welcome enthusiasts.

While the event offers free access, a separate pass system is in place for VIPs. VVIPs have an exclusive entry route through Fun World. Notably, the carpet race will adhere to the Animal Protection Act, ensuring the well-being of the participating buffaloes.

The cultural program alongside the Kambala features traditional dances like the coastal tiger dance and rare folk performances. Moreover, a stage is set to honour the legacy of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, adding splendour to the event.

Preparations are in full swing for the Saturday and Sunday event, but it comes with some changes in traffic and parking arrangements on specific roads. The vehicular movement will be restricted on several key routes:

Palace Road, from Mysore Bank Circle to Vasantnagar Underpass.

MV Jayaram Road, from Palace Road to BDA Junction including Chakraborty Layout.

Bellary Road, from Balekundri Circle to Lee-Meridian Underpass.

Millers Road, from Old Udaya TV Junction to LRD Junction.

Jayamahal Road and surrounding roads near Bangalore Palace.

These restrictions apply to traffic heading elsewhere except for those attending the carpet event.



Moreover, parking restrictions will be enforced on various roads, including Palace Road, Vasantnagar Road, Nandidurga Road, MV Jayaram Road, Jayamahal Road, Bellary Road, CV Raman Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Taralbalu Road, and Mount Carmel College Road.



