    Karnataka: 30-year-old man killed over alleged layout dispute in Dharwad

    Harish Shinde, 30, was found murdered with weapon injuries in Govanakoppa village, Dharwad. The police suspect a layout dispute as the motive. In another incident, two brothers in Belagavi died after a violent fight over land. Both cases are under active police investigation, leaving the communities in shock and seeking justice.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    A brutal murder of a man occurred on Tuesday in Govanakoppa village, Dharwad taluk. The victim, Harish Shinde, aged 30, was found dead with injuries inflicted by weapons.

    Harish Shinde, a resident of Doragalli, Manikilla, Dharwad, worked as a tiler. His family reported him missing when he didn't return home after leaving on Monday night. The devastating news of his murder reached the family on Tuesday morning, informed by the local police.

    Senior police officials, including SP Gopal Bakoda, ASP Narayana Bharmani, and CPI Kamtagi, arrived at the crime scene to begin their investigation. Initial suspicions suggest that the motive behind the murder might be related to disputes over the layout. 

    The rural police station has registered a case and is actively investigating the incident. The community is in shock, and the authorities are working to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

    Two brothers kill each other during fight in Belagavi

    In a tragic incident, two brothers died after a violent confrontation in Khotawadi village of Athani taluk, Belgaum district, yesterday (Monday). The deceased are Khanmantha Ramchandra Khota, 35, and Khandobha Tanaji Khota, 30.

    The fight erupted due to a land dispute involving the children and relatives of the brothers. The dispute escalated late at night, leading to a brutal brawl where weapons were used. Both brothers sustained severe injuries in the fight and were rushed to a private hospital in Meeraj, Maharashtra. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries due to ineffective treatment.

    Belagavi Superintendent of Police, Bhima Shankar Guleda, visited the site and inspected the scene of the incident. A case has been registered at the Athani Police Station for further investigation.

