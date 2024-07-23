Kannada serial 'Nethravathi' actor Sunny Mahipal faces allegations of assault by wife; case filed in Bengaluru

Kannada TV actor Sunny Mahipal, known for 'Nethravathi,' faces allegations of assault by his wife, who is two months pregnant. After a heated argument over his engagement to another woman, Sunny allegedly assaulted her, leading to a miscarriage. Both have filed complaints, with Sunny claiming trespassing and coercion into marriage.

Kannada TV actor Sunny Mahipal, known for his lead role in the popular serial 'Nethravathi,' is now embroiled in a serious controversy. The actor, who is quite active on social media, recently tied the knot with a young woman he met online. Their friendship blossomed into love, eventually leading to a physical relationship. The woman is currently two months pregnant.

The couple got married on June 15 in a temple, with viral photos surfacing as proof of their union. Post-marriage, Sunny promised to introduce her to his parents, but he also insisted they maintain a friendly relationship. She agreed to these terms. However, complications arose when Sunny got engaged to another woman a few days later.



On July 22, the situation escalated when Sunny's wife went to his residence in Vigyan Nagar. Upon confronting him about his engagement, a heated argument ensued, leading to Sunny allegedly assaulting her. During the commotion, Sunny was reportedly stabbed in the arm, and his wife suffered a miscarriage due to the stress and violence.

In the aftermath, Sunny's wife called emergency services, but she was not immediately taken to the hospital due to the absence of female staff. Bleeding heavily, she requested help but was forced to wait. Eventually, she lodged a complaint at the HAL police station, accusing Sunny of assault. In turn, Sunny filed a complaint against her, claiming she trespassed and forced him into marriage.

