SEXY photos: Nikki Tamboli flaunts HOT body; shows off cleavage in stunning snaps [PICTURES]

Nikki Tamboli, born on August 21, 1996, in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, is an Indian actress and model known for her work in South Indian cinema and her stint on "Bigg Boss 14." Starting her career in modeling, she quickly transitioned to films and reality TV, captivating audiences with her vibrant personality and talent

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli was born on August 21, 1996, in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India. She pursued her schooling in Aurangabad and completed her higher education in Mumbai. Nikki's interest in the entertainment industry was evident from a young age, influencing her career choices

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki began her career as a model, participating in various fashion shows and beauty pageants. Her striking looks and confident personality quickly garnered attention. She worked with several high-profile brands, which paved the way for her entry into the film industry

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie "Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu" in 2019. Her performance was well-received, and she soon became a sought-after actress in the South Indian film industry, showcasing her versatility and talent

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki gained widespread fame and recognition as a contestant on the reality TV show "Bigg Boss 14" in 2020. Her outspoken nature, strategic gameplay, and dynamic personality made her a standout participant, earning her a massive fan following and boosting her career

Nikki Tamboli

Apart from her debut film, Nikki has appeared in several other South Indian films, including "Kanchana 3" and "Thippara Meesam." Her roles have demonstrated her ability to adapt to different genres, making her a versatile actress in the industry

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki is known for her fitness and fashion sense. She frequently shares workout routines, diet tips, and fashion updates on social media. Her personal life, including relationships and family, remains a topic of interest for her fans, adding to her public persona

Nikki Tamboli

With a strong presence on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, Nikki engages with her fans through regular updates, live sessions, and interactions. Her candid posts and glamorous photoshoots have made her a social media influencer with millions of followers. In this hot white outfit, she looks enchanting

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki's career is on an upward trajectory with several projects lined up in both the film and television industries. Her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming performances, which promise to showcase her talent and further establish her as a prominent figure in entertainment

Latest Videos