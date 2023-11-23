Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

    Bengaluru's inaugural Kambala at the Palace Grounds on November 25th promises a vibrant celebration of coastal culture with buffalo races, dances, exhibitions, and film screenings. Anticipating 2-3 lakh attendees, the event will showcase Kambala's 700-year history with a meticulously prepared track, esteemed guests like CM Siddaramaiah, and prizes totaling Rs. 1 lakh and gold.

    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Bengaluru's inaugural Kambala, set to kick off on November 25th, is gearing up for an impressive start with an anticipated participation of around 200 buffaloes. The festival, hosted at the Palace Grounds, promises a vibrant showcase of coastal culture, featuring an array of activities including tiger costume dances, cultural exhibitions, film screenings, puppet shows, and an art exhibition.

    This much-awaited event expects a massive turnout of approximately 2-3 lakh attendees, offering a platform for showcasing the rich heritage of Kambala, steeped in a history dating back 700 years. The meticulously prepared 150-meter track at the Palace Grounds has earned accolades as the finest, with seating for 600 spectators in a dedicated gallery.

    Bengaluru Kambala: Invitation to accused MP Brij Bhushan Singh sparks outrage on Social media

    Prakash Shetty, the Honorary Chairman of the Kambala Committee, shared intricate details during a press conference, highlighting the meticulous arrangements made for the event's success. The Konas are scheduled to depart from the salt shop, embarking on their journey on Thursday, and will be hosted for lunch and rest by MLA HD Revanna at Hassan along the route. From there, the procession angles will make their way, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the event, having garnered inputs from approximately 69 coastal organizations.

    "The Kambala in Bengaluru aims to introduce this traditional spectacle to the entire country," stated Shetty, underlining the event's significance. Notable personalities, including CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, are expected to grace the occasion, amplifying its cultural importance. The event comes at a cost of Rs. 67 crores, with a government assurance of Rs. 1 crore towards its realization.

    Adding to the star-studded affair, prominent figures from the film industry, such as Sudeep, Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Anushka Shetty, and music director Gurukiran, are slated to attend. The presence of late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini, Raghavendra Rajkumar, and several others from the film fraternity will further embellish the Kambala event.

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds

    Distinct stages have been designated for various facets of the event, honouring eminent personalities. The competition stage bears the name Raja Maharaja stage, while the cultural program stage is dedicated to Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. Prizes totalling Rs. 1 lakh and 16 grams of gold for the first prize, Rs. 50,000 and 8 grams of gold for the second, and Rs. 25,000 and 4 grams of gold for the third prize await the winners.

    The meticulous preparation for the grand event encompasses the transformation of the city's Palace Grounds to accommodate the carpet program. This includes stage setup, gallery arrangements, seating, parking facilities, and adequate lighting. Additionally, a practice run of angles took place on Wednesday, signifying the comprehensive readiness for the upcoming spectacle.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 9:18 AM IST
