Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

Bengaluru's inaugural Kambala, set to kick off on November 25th, is gearing up for an impressive start with an anticipated participation of around 200 buffaloes. The festival, hosted at the Palace Grounds, promises a vibrant showcase of coastal culture, featuring an array of activities including tiger costume dances, cultural exhibitions, film screenings, puppet shows, and an art exhibition.

Prakash Shetty, the Honorary Chairman of the Kambala Committee, shared intricate details during a press conference, highlighting the meticulous arrangements made for the event's success. The Konas are scheduled to depart from the salt shop, embarking on their journey on Thursday, and will be hosted for lunch and rest by MLA HD Revanna at Hassan along the route. From there, the procession angles will make their way, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the event, having garnered inputs from approximately 69 coastal organizations.

"The Kambala in Bengaluru aims to introduce this traditional spectacle to the entire country," stated Shetty, underlining the event's significance. Notable personalities, including CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, are expected to grace the occasion, amplifying its cultural importance. The event comes at a cost of Rs. 67 crores, with a government assurance of Rs. 1 crore towards its realization.

Adding to the star-studded affair, prominent figures from the film industry, such as Sudeep, Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Anushka Shetty, and music director Gurukiran, are slated to attend. The presence of late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini, Raghavendra Rajkumar, and several others from the film fraternity will further embellish the Kambala event.



Distinct stages have been designated for various facets of the event, honouring eminent personalities. The competition stage bears the name Raja Maharaja stage, while the cultural program stage is dedicated to Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. Prizes totalling Rs. 1 lakh and 16 grams of gold for the first prize, Rs. 50,000 and 8 grams of gold for the second, and Rs. 25,000 and 4 grams of gold for the third prize await the winners.

The meticulous preparation for the grand event encompasses the transformation of the city's Palace Grounds to accommodate the carpet program. This includes stage setup, gallery arrangements, seating, parking facilities, and adequate lighting. Additionally, a practice run of angles took place on Wednesday, signifying the comprehensive readiness for the upcoming spectacle.