5 metrics you should consider while evaluating fund performance

Business
This metric measures the percentage change in investment value from the beginning to the end of a specific period.
It allows investors to compare the historical returns of different investments or portfolios and helps in understanding long-term growth trends.
XIRR takes into account the timing and amount of each cash flow, providing a more accurate picture of an investment's return.
Rolling returns measures the average annual returns over various periods, indicating the consistency of performance.
A benchmark is a standard index that represents the mutual fund category. Comparing fund's performance against benchmark provides insights into how well fund manager has performed.