Business

5 metrics you should consider while evaluating fund performance

Image credits: Pexels

1. Point-to-Point Returns or Absolute Returns

This metric measures the percentage change in investment value from the beginning to the end of a specific period.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

It allows investors to compare the historical returns of different investments or portfolios and helps in understanding long-term growth trends. 

Image credits: Freepik

3. Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR)

XIRR takes into account the timing and amount of each cash flow, providing a more accurate picture of an investment's return.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Rolling Returns

Rolling returns measures the average annual returns over various periods, indicating the consistency of performance. 

Image credits: Pexels

5. Benchmark index

A benchmark is a standard index that represents the mutual fund category. Comparing fund's performance against benchmark provides insights into how well fund manager has performed.

Image credits: FREEPIK
