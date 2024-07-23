Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Valmiki Corporation scam: ED officials seek HC quashing of FIR filed by Wilson Garden police in Bengaluru

    In the Maharshi Valmiki Corporation scam, an FIR has been filed against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for obstructing duties. The ED has petitioned the High Court to quash the FIR, seeking urgent resolution. Police Commissioner Dayanand confirmed the case is under investigation. The High Court is expected to address the matter this afternoon.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    In a new development surrounding the Maharshi Valmiki Corporation scam in Karnataka, an FIR has been lodged against officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The complaint, registered at Wilson Garden police station, accuses the ED officials of obstructing their duties. 

    In response to this, the ED has filed a petition with the High Court seeking to quash the FIR. The application, which argues against the allegations made in the FIR, is set to be heard urgently. The ED officials are pushing for a swift resolution, requesting the High Court to address their plea without delay.

    Karnataka: After Valmiki and MUDA scam, Rs 2.47 crore money transfer scandal at Tourism dept; FIR lodged

    Bengaluru Nagar Police Commissioner Dayanand has confirmed that the case is currently under investigation. He stated, "Further investigation is underway, and it is still at the investigation stage. We cannot provide additional details at this time."

    The High Court is expected to take up the matter this afternoon. This case continues to unfold, with both the FIR and the ED’s legal manoeuvres central to the ongoing saga of the Valmiki Corporation scam.

    Ex-K'taka minister Nagendra sent to judicial custody until August 3 in Valmiki corporation scam case

    What was the scam?

    The scam involves the illegal transfer of approximately Rs 94.73 crore from a bank account related to the Valmiki Corporation to 18 different accounts. The funds were originally held at Union Bank of India, MG Road. In response to the scandal, the state government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

    Several individuals have been arrested by the SIT, including the former Managing Director Padmanabha, Accountant Parasuram, and Nagendra's son, Nagaraj Nekkunti. The authorities have also conducted raids on the residences and offices of key figures, including MLA Basanagowda Daddal and former Minister B. Nagendra. During these raids, crucial documents were reportedly uncovered.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
