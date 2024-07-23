Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro series to launch in India soon! Check expected price, specs and other details

    Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V40 series in India, featuring advanced camera systems and powerful specifications. Available in Stellar Silver and Nebula Purple, it is also water and dust resistant with an IP68 rating, providing extra durability.

    Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro series to launch in India soon! Check expected price, specs and other details
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

    Vivo is back with the Vivo V40 series, which is the successor to the Vivo V30 series, which was introduced months ago. Rumour has it that the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro would be released in India shortly. The phones are expected to be released in India in August, if a 91Mobiles rumour is accurate. Vivo's upcoming V40 series is anticipated to include robust camera sensors. The smartphones have already been officially released into the European market, and if rumours about them are to be believed, the Indian version will likewise have comparable specs.

    With an abundance of features, the Vivo V40 is a smartphone that promises to provide an excellent user experience. Smooth performance for gaming and multitasking is ensured by its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU and 8 GB of RAM. Videos and photos seem vivid and clear on the phone's gorgeous 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels. Additionally, the display has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes gaming and scrolling more fluid.

    The Vivo V40's camera system is one of its best features. Two 50 MP cameras are mounted on the back: an ultra-wide and a wide-angle lens that are ideal for taking detailed pictures and large-scale landscapes. With a 50 MP front camera, it's perfect for clear selfies and video calls. 4K video recording is supported by both cameras, guaranteeing clear and sharp video footage.

    With Vivo's unique Funtouch OS, the phone runs Android v14 and offers access to the newest Android features together with an intuitive UI. The Vivo V40's sizable 5500 mAh battery guarantees that it will last the entire day on a single charge, and 80W fast charging allows you to swiftly top off the battery when necessary.

    The Vivo V40 has a sleek and contemporary style, with dimensions of 164.16 mm for height, 74.93 mm for width, and only 7.58 mm for thickness. Its robust mineral glass back adds durability, and its weight is 190 grammes. It is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and comes in two colours: Nebula Purple and Stellar Silver. This adds to its endurance.

    With 256 GB of internal memory, the phone has enough of storage; however, extendable storage is not supported. There are several different connectivity choices, such as USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, and 5G support. To enhance security, the Vivo V40 is equipped with an on-screen fingerprint sensor in addition to many additional sensors like as light, proximity, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope. All things considered, the Vivo V40 is a strong and adaptable smartphone that meets a variety of user requirements.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 7:56 PM IST
