    14-Year-old jumps to death from 12th floor in Bengaluru's Bellandur

    A tragic suicide by a 14-year-old girl named Jessica has shocked the Bellandur community in Bengaluru. She jumped from her family's 12th-floor apartment. The reasons behind her extreme step remain unclear, prompting police investigations.

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded at Classic Apartment in Bellandur, a 14-year-old girl named Jessica tragically lost her life by suicide. The young girl reportedly jumped from the 12th floor of her family's apartment around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted an immediate response from local authorities.

    The victim, identified as Jessica, lived with her parents in the apartment complex. Despite the quick arrival of Bellandur police following the incident, the exact reason behind the extreme step remains unclear. The family, originally from Tamil Nadu, had been residing in Bengaluru for the past three years.

    Another student kills self in IISc, toll reaches 4 since April; experts appeal students to knockout stress

    Responding to the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Whitefield, expressed, "A 14-year-old girl died by suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of Classic Apartment in Bellandur police station limits. We don't know the reason why the girl took the extreme step."

    Jessica's father is a software engineer, while her mother serves as a teacher at a private school within the city. Authorities revealed that Jessica's school attendance had been irregular, and she often returned home early.

    Man stabs senior citizen mistaking him for owner of a stray dog which barked at him

    On the morning of the incident, her parents were away at work. According to preliminary information, Jessica had left for school as usual. However, her absence in the class, her teacher informed the mother. Upon their return home, the family discovered the tragic incident, only to find Jessica dead.

    The circumstances leading to Jessica's fatal fall remain wrapped in mystery, Bellandur police have initiated legal procedures, registering a case in connection with the incident.

