Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Check out list of probable contestants here

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 premieres on September 29, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, who hints at exciting new changes. Rumoured contestants include actress Prema, TV presenter Harish Nagaraju, comedian Tiger Karthik, and several influencers. Fans eagerly await the grand reveal of participants and surprises.

Fans of Bigg Boss Kannada have been eagerly awaiting the 11th season, but they will have to wait just 10 more days. As per official information, the much-anticipated new season will start on September 29. Over the past few months, there were rumours about who would host the show, but in the latest promo, Kiccha Sudeep appeared, much to the excitement of his fans. Sudeep, who has been hosting the show for a decade, hinted at something new this season by saying, "It has been one portrayal for 10 years, but a new narrative begins now."

With the promise of fresh twists and excitement, fans are curious to see what surprises await in this season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Viewers are already wondering what will be special this time around as Sudeep has confirmed that a new chapter begins on September 29.

Probable Contestants List: Who Could Enter Bigg Boss 11?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Potential contestants list creates buzz on social media

As the season premiere approaches, a potential list of contestants has emerged, and viewers are eager to know if any of their favourite stars will enter the Bigg Boss house. Here is a brief introduction to the rumoured contestants for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11. A total of 18 contestants are expected to make their grand entry during the premiere on Sunday, September 29, at 6 PM on Colors Kannada.

1. Sandalwood Actress Prema

One of the biggest names rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss house this season is the evergreen actress Prema. Known for her charm and acting skills, Prema has already made a mark on television through the show Mahanati. Fans are curious to see how she will perform inside the Bigg Boss house.

2. Harish Nagaraju

Popular TV presenter Harish Nagaraju is also a potential contestant this season. Last season, his former colleague Gaurish Akki participated but left the house within a few weeks. Fans are keen to see if Harish will fare better this time.

3. Amoolya Bharadhwaj

Amoolya Bharadhwaj, an actress known for her roles in Dasa Purandara and Brindavan, is another name being speculated. Fans are awaiting confirmation on whether she will accept the offer to join the show.

4. Manasa Tukali Santosh

Manasa Tukali Santosh, a familiar face to Kannada TV audiences and runner-up of Gicchi Giligili Season 3, is also on the list of possible contestants. Her husband Tukali Santosh was a contestant in a previous season, and Manasa had entered the house to meet him, creating a memorable moment.

5. Tiger Karthik

Comedian Huli Karthik, also known as Tiger Karthik, is likely to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. He gained fame as the winner of Gicchi Giligili 3 and is known for his comedic talent.

6. Aishwarya Rangarajan

Singer and actress Aishwarya Rangarajan, known for her role in Malulu Janaki and as a playback singer, is another probable contestant who might make an entry into the Bigg Boss house.

7. Bhavya Gowda

Bhavya Gowda, who previously appeared in the serial Geeta and participated in the mini-season of Bigg Boss Kannada, is also expected to join this season.

8. Deepak Gowda

Actor Deepak Gowda, famous for his role in the movie Olavina Pasha, is another name making the rounds as a potential contestant.

9. Gaurav Shetty

Actor Gaurav Shetty has a strong possibility of entering the Bigg Boss house this season, according to reports.

10. Lekhi Goswami

Social media influencer Lekhi Goswami, popular for his YouTube channel Lekhi Rider, is also rumored to be among the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11.

11. Adviti and Ashvithi Shetty

Adviti and Ashvithi Shetty, the famous twin sisters from Mangalore who have made a name for themselves in the Kannada film industry, are said to be part of the show. However, it is still unclear if both or just one of them will enter the house.

12. Other Influencers and Celebrities

Several other influencers and celebrities like Reels Reshma, Chandraprabha, Raghavendra, Jahnavi, Sharmita Gowda, Trivikram, Sukrita Nag, Gautami Jadhav, and Sarath Kumar are also rumoured to be joining the show.

As the countdown begins, viewers are eager to find out which of these stars will walk into the Bigg Boss Kannada 11 house and who will ultimately emerge as the winner. Stay tuned for more updates as the grand premiere approaches!

Latest Videos