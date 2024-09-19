EXCLUSIVE | 'Nagamangala riots exposed Congress' anti-Hindu stance': BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

The Karnataka BJP is facing unusual challenges: fighting against the Congress government while also dealing with internal conflicts involving the party’s state president, B.Y. Vijayendra. The recent dispute in Mandya’s Nagamangala has captured attention, causing new strife between the party and the opposition. Amid these developments, Ashwath Narayan spoke with Kannada Prabha daily.

The Karnataka BJP is suffering from strange issues. On one hand, it is fighting against the state government as the main opposition by raising scandals. On the other hand, internal bickering within the party continues, with strong opposition against the party's state president, B.Y. Vijayendra. Amidst this, a riot occurred during the Ganesh idol immersion in Mandya district’s Nagamangala, leading to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress. In response to the riots, the BJP has formed a fact-finding committee led by former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan. Against the backdrop of these developments, Ashwath Narayan sat down for an interview with Kannada Prabha.

Q: Didn't the Nagamangala riots in Mandya provide a powerful weapon for the struggle against the Congress government?

A: A reality rather than a weapon. This incident has exposed the mood, attitudes, and anti-Hindu stance of the Congress government. What does it mean that people of one religion oppose Ganeshutsavam and play games? Nagamangala has become a hideout for anti-social forces. The government is focused on appeasement. The police are being hindered from taking action.

Q: As the head of the fact-finding committee formed by the BJP regarding the riots, have you not visited the scene?

A: Yes, we have visited the place and collected information. Apart from some Congress workers who participated in the riots, others have been wrongly accused. Natives from Kerala have been made accused, leaving the real culprits.

Q: Didn't the Home Minister say that this was an accidental incident?

A: This is not accidental. It looks predestined. It seems like the procession was targeted, and riots were planned. Innocent people have been accused, which is wrong. Those involved in the riot should be accused and arrested. A lot of videos and testimonies are available regarding the riots. The report of the fact-finding committee will be submitted by this Saturday.

Q: Such Ganeshotsava riots were often seen in Shivamogga, Bhadravati, and Bagalkot. Isn't it now extended to old Mysore?

A: Such incidents are happening due to the negligence of the Home Department. The failure of the intelligence department is the reason for this.

Q: The BJP seems to have declared war against the Congress government. Why is it so aggressive?

A: The Congress government is giving bad governance. Corruption, neglect of people, stunted development, and appeasement have been exposed. The government is stumbling in governance, and ministers and elected representatives are unable to handle their responsibilities. BJP is doing its duty as the opposition, fighting against misrule and corruption.

Q: BJP's sole aim is to remove Siddaramaiah from the post of Chief Minister, right?

A: BJP is performing its duty strongly as the opposition party. We have evidence, and the argument is going on in court. Siddaramaiah has abused his power. The Chief Minister admitted in the House that there was looting, particularly Rs. 89 crores in the Valmiki Corporation. There have been scams in other corporations and sectors like health, education, and drinking water. The transfer business is rampant, farmer suicides are high, and law and order have deteriorated. We are not targeting anyone personally. We have no grudge or personal issue.

Q: Is the BJP planning to destabilize the state Congress government and rise to power?

A: The people of the state have given a majority to Congress in the elections. They are fighting for power among themselves. Did we tell them to fight? We are preparing to face the 2028 elections. The people of the state will decide who they want. In these five years, we will perform our duty as a strong opposition party.

Q: Wasn't there a discussion about BJP organizing another padayatra in North Karnataka?

A: I don't know much about that. The party leaders, including seniors and the state president, will decide at the appropriate time.

Q: Congress is accusing the BJP of using the governor as a pawn?

A: Making blind statements and baseless accusations is a characteristic of Congress. The Governor has taken constitutional action in matters of corruption. The move is being debated in the court. The Governor cannot sit as a bystander while looking at the government's corruption. If power is misused, one cannot sit back and watch.

Q: Isn't the current Congress government digging up the scandals of previous governments?

A: Congress can't bear it when their corruption is exposed. That's why they have created Cabinet Committees, Cabinet Sub-Committees, and other commissions to find mistakes during our government’s tenure. Universal corruption is happening in their government, yet they are trying to create something against us. They have no moral standing.

Q: The governor is working like an agent of the BJP high command, right? Like obeying the instructions of the high command?

A: Law and order have collapsed in the state. IT and ED raids on the corrupt are ongoing. The Governor is working according to the law. Action is being taken against corruption and scams. How is it correct to say that the Governor is an agent of the Centre? If clarification is sought regarding omissions in bills, the government should provide clarification. The Governor is working for truth and justice, and Congress can’t tolerate it.

Q: BJP leaders have contacted some Congress MLAs regarding the overthrow of the government.

A: We have no intention of overthrowing the government. There is no need. The people gave a majority to Congress, and we were given only 66 seats. Congress is misguiding people by spreading false news and making false accusations.

Q: Channapatna by-poll ticket distribution looks like it is set to create a crisis in the JDS-BJP alliance.

A: There should be a give-and-take relationship. We should move forward in unity based on dialogue, consultation, mutual trust, and relationships. BJP’s Yogeshwar has worked in the constituency for many years, so naturally, he asked for a ticket. He has the right to ask, and we also insist on it. JDS chief Kumaraswamy should agree to this. The NDA alliance should face the election in unity by taking everyone into confidence. The ticket issue will be discussed and decided by the leaders of both parties.

Q: Didn't the RSS leaders who expressed displeasure with the behaviour of BJP leaders raise their concerns in the recent meeting?

A: Meeting with RSS leaders is a good development. It’s a good platform for everyone to express their opinions. It’s wrong to openly vent displeasure at anyone. However, one should express their opinions within the four walls. Good discussions were held, and seniors have given advice and suggestions to make the party stronger.

Q: Many leaders expressed anger against BJP state president Vijayendra in the meeting. Is there any truth to this?

A: Not all matters of the meeting can be shared openly. Vijayendra has been given a chance by his superiors. His journey has just begun, and he has a long way to go. He is learning and moving forward. We shouldn’t expect too much from him at once. We should join hands with him, and he should join hands with us.

Q: Do you think Vijayendra’s behaviour and attitude should change?

A: Everyone should work together. Everyone should work in unison, rather than as individuals. Leave aside personal issues and work hard for the party organization. Take everyone into confidence and move forward.

Q: Didn't MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi openly say that Vijayendra’s leadership will not be accepted even after the RSS leaders' meeting?

A: I am not talking about that now. One should speak with a good purpose, not out of selfishness.

Q: Is there a cold war going on for the leadership within the party?

A: There should be no cold war. We must go thematically. There is extreme corruption in Congress. Congress stands for corruption, bad governance, and anti-people and anti-development policies. BJP has very progressive voters and the blessings of all.

Q: Your party's MLA Muniratna has been arrested in a case of caste abuse?

A: Muniratna has claimed it’s not said by him. Let’s see what comes out in the investigation. Whoever it is, no caste should be denigrated. There should be human behavior. Anyone who says this deserves condemnation.

Latest Videos