Tiruparti laddu row: Pawan Kalyan urges formation of 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' amid outrage

Controversy erupts across India:

Allegations regarding the presence of animal fat in the revered Tirumala Laddus have ignited widespread outrage among devotees and Hindu organizations across India. The issue came to light after comments made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who criticized the previous YSRCP-appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board for alleged irregularities. This has intensified political tensions among major parties, including TDP, Jana Sena, BJP, and YSRCP.

Political repercussions:

During a meeting commemorating the first 100 days of the new government in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu claimed that the YSRCP government had compromised the integrity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. He stated, "There were numerous complaints about the unpleasant odor of the Tirupati Laddus, raising concerns about their quality." Naidu's remarks have sparked a war of words in the political arena, leading to a heightened focus on the quality of offerings at the temple.

Investigations launched:

In response to the growing concerns, a committee was established to investigate the quality of the offerings. Preliminary reports indicate that the quality of ingredients, particularly ghee, has deteriorated, attributed to the use of inferior products during the YSRCP regime. Allegations have emerged that the Nandini Co-operative Dairy of Karnataka, known for providing quality ghee, was sidelined in favor of other suppliers who offered cheaper alternatives.

Quality control issues:

Recent tests conducted on the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati Laddus revealed alarming findings. A lab analysis confirmed the presence of various oils, including soybean, sunflower, and even fish oil, raising serious concerns about the purity of the offerings. The report said that substances like beef tallow and pork fat were also detected, prompting outrage from Hindu organizations. In light of these revelations, Hindu groups have voiced their anger, labeling the adulteration of Tirupati Balaji's holy prasadam a grave sin and a betrayal by the temple committee. The Hindu IT Cell called for immediate action and accountability from state officials. They stressed that the sanctity of religious offerings must be upheld, expressing deep hurt over the situation.

Pawan Kalyan's response:

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan responded to the controversy, expressing his distress over the findings and demanding answers from the previous TTD board. He affirmed the government's commitment to taking strict action against those responsible for the alleged adulteration. Kalyan proposed the establishment of a "Sanatana Dharma Protection Board" to address temple-related issues at a national level, urging collaboration among policymakers, religious leaders, and citizens to protect the sanctity of Hindu practices.

