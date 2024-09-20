Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiruparti laddu row: Pawan Kalyan urges formation of 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' amid outrage

    The issue came to light after comments made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who criticized the previous YSRCP-appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board for alleged irregularities.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    Controversy erupts across India:

    Allegations regarding the presence of animal fat in the revered Tirumala Laddus have ignited widespread outrage among devotees and Hindu organizations across India. The issue came to light after comments made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who criticized the previous YSRCP-appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board for alleged irregularities. This has intensified political tensions among major parties, including TDP, Jana Sena, BJP, and YSRCP.

    article_image2

    Political repercussions:

    During a meeting commemorating the first 100 days of the new government in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu claimed that the YSRCP government had compromised the integrity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. He stated, "There were numerous complaints about the unpleasant odor of the Tirupati Laddus, raising concerns about their quality." Naidu's remarks have sparked a war of words in the political arena, leading to a heightened focus on the quality of offerings at the temple.

    article_image3

    Investigations launched:

    In response to the growing concerns, a committee was established to investigate the quality of the offerings. Preliminary reports indicate that the quality of ingredients, particularly ghee, has deteriorated, attributed to the use of inferior products during the YSRCP regime. Allegations have emerged that the Nandini Co-operative Dairy of Karnataka, known for providing quality ghee, was sidelined in favor of other suppliers who offered cheaper alternatives.

    article_image4

    Quality control issues:

    Recent tests conducted on the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati Laddus revealed alarming findings. A lab analysis confirmed the presence of various oils, including soybean, sunflower, and even fish oil, raising serious concerns about the purity of the offerings. The report said that substances like beef tallow and pork fat were also detected, prompting outrage from Hindu organizations.

     

    In light of these revelations, Hindu groups have voiced their anger, labeling the adulteration of Tirupati Balaji's holy prasadam a grave sin and a betrayal by the temple committee. The Hindu IT Cell called for immediate action and accountability from state officials. They stressed that the sanctity of religious offerings must be upheld, expressing deep hurt over the situation.

    article_image5

    Pawan Kalyan's response:

    Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan responded to the controversy, expressing his distress over the findings and demanding answers from the previous TTD board. He affirmed the government's commitment to taking strict action against those responsible for the alleged adulteration. Kalyan proposed the establishment of a "Sanatana Dharma Protection Board" to address temple-related issues at a national level, urging collaboration among policymakers, religious leaders, and citizens to protect the sanctity of Hindu practices.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPI leader Sunil Kumar alleges premeditated conspiracy behind issues during Thrissur Pooram dmn

    Kerala: CPI leader Sunil Kumar alleges premeditated conspiracy behind issues during Thrissur Pooram

    PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda? gcw

    PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda?

    'Alien to our culture': EY Chairman regrets missing Anna's funeral, vows won't happen again; read post shk

    'Alien to our culture': EY Chairman regrets missing Anna's funeral, vows won't happen again; read post

    "She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure dmn

    "She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure

    BREAKING: SC's YouTube channel hacked, shows videos promoting cryptocurrency XRP shk

    Supreme Court's YouTube channel HACKED: Renamed Ripple showing US-based company's cryptocurrency videos

    Recent Stories

    Unlock personal and professional success with daily meditation benefits NTI

    Unlock personal and professional success with daily meditation benefits

    Financial relief for central government employees: Dearness Allowance expected to increase soon AJR

    Financial relief for central government employees: Dearness Allowance expected to increase soon

    Tirupati: Why one must visit Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at least once in their life? KNOW here anr

    Tirupati: Why one must visit Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at least once in their life? KNOW here

    After 17 years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted without wedding ring (See pictures) RKK

    After 17 years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted without wedding ring (Pictures)

    Kerala: CPI leader Sunil Kumar alleges premeditated conspiracy behind issues during Thrissur Pooram dmn

    Kerala: CPI leader Sunil Kumar alleges premeditated conspiracy behind issues during Thrissur Pooram

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon