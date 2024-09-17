Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

Renowned scientist and political commentator Dr. Anand Ranganathan brought attention to a critical issue at the Pondy Lit Fest 2024, spotlighting India's deficiency in investing in research on indigenous medicinal plants. Dr. Ranganathan criticised the absence of dedicated Indian institutions capable of isolating active compounds from plants used by traditional healers like Lakshmikutty in Kerala.

"We don't even have an institute in India that could take Lakshmikutty's plants and isolate the ingredients," he remarked.

Dr. Ranganathan expressed concern that this shortfall might lead to foreign scientists exploiting India's rich botanical resources. He warned that international labs could isolate potentially life-saving compounds from these plants, potentially winning prestigious accolades such as the Nobel Prize, while India remains on the sidelines.

"Science requires as much patronage as classical music or the arts," he stressed, calling for increased support and investment in scientific research.

Marking its 7th edition, the Pondy Lit Fest 2024 will be held from September 20 to September 22, 2024, at the Sri Aurobindo Society, Society House, No 11, Saint Martin Street, Puducherry, 605001. It continues its tradition of inviting distinguished speakers with notable achievements. This year, the festival has once again stressed substantive discussions over sensationalism, focusing on enriching knowledge in various fields including spirituality, culture, science, and technology.

The theme for this year's event is "Bharat in the New Age," drawing inspiration from Sri Aurobindo's concept of "Bharat Shakti." The festival will explore India's potential and challenges through lectures, book talks, and presentations on topics such as defense and security.