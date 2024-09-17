Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Marking its 7th edition, the Pondy Lit Fest 2024 will be held from September 20 to September 22, 2024. It continues its tradition of inviting distinguished speakers with notable achievements. This year, the festival has once again stressed substantive discussions over sensationalism, focusing on enriching knowledge in various fields including spirituality, culture, science, and technology.

    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    Renowned scientist and political commentator Dr. Anand Ranganathan brought attention to a critical issue at the Pondy Lit Fest 2024, spotlighting India's deficiency in investing in research on indigenous medicinal plants. Dr. Ranganathan criticised the absence of dedicated Indian institutions capable of isolating active compounds from plants used by traditional healers like Lakshmikutty in Kerala.

    "We don't even have an institute in India that could take Lakshmikutty's plants and isolate the ingredients," he remarked.

    Atishi takes the baton: Why is she AAP's CM choice after Arvind Kejriwal?

    Dr. Ranganathan expressed concern that this shortfall might lead to foreign scientists exploiting India's rich botanical resources. He warned that international labs could isolate potentially life-saving compounds from these plants, potentially winning prestigious accolades such as the Nobel Prize, while India remains on the sidelines.

    "Science requires as much patronage as classical music or the arts," he stressed, calling for increased support and investment in scientific research.

    Marking its 7th edition, the Pondy Lit Fest 2024 will be held from September 20 to September 22, 2024, at the Sri Aurobindo Society, Society House, No 11, Saint Martin Street, Puducherry, 605001. It continues its tradition of inviting distinguished speakers with notable achievements. This year, the festival has once again stressed substantive discussions over sensationalism, focusing on enriching knowledge in various fields including spirituality, culture, science, and technology.

    No settlements in govt securities, Forex, money markets on September 18 - Here's why

    The theme for this year's event is "Bharat in the New Age," drawing inspiration from Sri Aurobindo's concept of "Bharat Shakti." The festival will explore India's potential and challenges through lectures, book talks, and presentations on topics such as defense and security.

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK
    Entertainment

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Must See

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR
    India News

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr
    Kerala

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR
    World News

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)