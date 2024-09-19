Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No information on pro-Pak slogans during Nagamangala Ganesh visarjan dispute': Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar denied reports of pro-Pakistan slogans during the Nagamangala riots, emphasized the need for broader approval on One Nation One Election, and addressed concerns about the Governor’s report and chancellor appointments, citing standard procedures and ongoing discussions.

    No information on Pakistan slogans during Nagamangala Ganesh visarjan dispute says Karnataka HM G Parameswar vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar stated today that there is no confirmed information about pro-Pakistan slogans being shouted during the recent Nagamangala riots. In a press briefing, he addressed the rumours, saying, “Our officials have reported that some individuals falsely claimed that pro-Pakistan slogans were chanted. We are currently re-examining the situation to clarify these allegations.”

    Regarding the One Nation One Election proposal, Dr Parameshwar noted that substantial clarification is still needed. He explained, “To proceed with One Nation One Election, at least two-thirds of the states must give their approval. President Kovind has recently submitted a report on the matter. We will review further developments once we convene in the state House.”

    Mandya violence: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar dubs stone pelting incident during Ganeshotsav as 'accidental'

    On the topic of the Governor's report concerning certain officers, Dr Parameshwar mentioned, “I am not well-versed with the specifics of the Governor’s report. The government is aware of various complaints and will respond as needed. It is standard procedure for us to address such inquiries.”

    Mandya: Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession at Nagamangala, section 144 imposed

    Addressing the issue of chancellor appointments, Dr Parameshwar discussed his experience as the Minister of Higher Education. He said, “During my tenure, the appointment of Vice-Chancellors was limited by the Governor’s decisions, which were in line with the government's directives. This practice is not unique to Karnataka; similar measures have been implemented in other states as well. This is a continuation of practices established under the 2000 bill, and discussions are ongoing.”

    Dr Parameshwar’s comments reflect the state government's stance on these issues as they navigate through the current political and administrative challenges.

