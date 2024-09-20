IND vs BAN 1st Test: Akash Deep knocks off stumps in back-to-back deliveries (WATCH)

India pacer Akash Deep struck in successive deliveries to sent back Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque, reducing Bangladesh to 26/3 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test in Chennai.

Indian pacers came out all guns blazing as Bangladesh were reduced to 26/3 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (September 20). Akash Deep picked up two wickets, knocking off the stumps in back-to-back deliveries to sent back Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque.

Also read: Duleep Tophy: Sanju Samson back with a bang, hits century off 95 balls

Akash Deep, who made his international debut against England in the home Test series earlier this earlier, struggled to find his line and length in the first over over. However, the right-arm fast bowlers dismissed Zakir in the first ball of his second over.

The 27-year-old's full length delivery went through the bat and pad of the left-handed batsman and uprooted the middle stump. Zakir returned to the pavilion after scoring just 3 off 22 balls.

Akash deep dismissed Mominul Haque with an identical delivery, which went through the left-hander's defence and rattled the middle-and-off stump. From 22/1, Bangladesh slipped to 22/3 with Akash on a hat-trick in the eighth over. Bowling coach Morne Morkel would be extremely happy with the Bengal speedster's efforts.

Jasprit Bumrah drew the first blood for India in the first over. The right-arm quick's sixth ball of the innings clipped the off stump to sent back opener Shadman Islam.

India's first innings came to end at 376 runs, thanks to Ashwin's hundred and crucial half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin and Jadeja stitched together a 199 run partnership for the seventh wicket. Ashwin struck 11 boundaries and two sixes to score 113 runs off 133 deliveries, while the left-hander amassed 86 runs, hitting 10 boundaries and two maximums.

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers having taken five wickets for 83 runs. Taskin Ahmed picked up three wickets, while Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan accounted for one wicket each at Chepauk.

Also read: IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumarh draws first blood for India (WATCH)

Latest Videos